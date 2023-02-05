Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.