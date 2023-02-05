GOSHEN — DeKalb's wrestling team kept its momentum rolling from the West Noble Sectional to Saturday's Goshen Regional.
The Barons advanced seven wrestlers to next weekend's New Haven Semi-State at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne and won five of their seven place matches to win a regional for the first time in program history.
"This is big," DeKalb senior 120-pounder Mason Chase said. "We're a family. We win together. We lose together. Everyone stepped up."
The last round allowed DeKalb to separate itself further from the rest of the field, scoring 113.5 points. Elkhart was second with 86, just ahead of third-place Prairie Heights with 82.
The next leading local team was Angola in seventh place with 48. It was a point ahead of Lakeland, who finished eighth.
A total of 29 area wrestlers qualified for semi-state, including six regional champions. That again outnumbered the semi-state qualifiers from the other sectional from Elkhart with bigger schools in it. Twenty-seven wrestlers from Elkhart will compete in Fort Wayne on Saturday.
DeKalb had three regional champions, Chase at 120, sophomore Drew Waldon at 113 and senior Braxton Miller at 145.
Chase (28-7) won all of his matches by pin, including two in the first period. One of those first-period pins came against Angola senior Isaiah McCue in the championship match in 27 seconds.
"Chase is not afraid to pull the trigger," DeKalb coach Tanner Boman said. "That is when he is at his best."
Waldon (31-1) only had to wrestle two matches after a rare first-round forfeit in a regional. He pinned Lakeland freshman Zac Brown late in the third period in the semifinals, then won 9-5 over Angola's Kamaron Straw.
Straw was called for stalling in an active third period, then Waldon got the go-ahead takedown with a little over 30 seconds left.
Waldon was confident on his feet, letting Straw up for a escape points in turning the match in his favor in the third period.
"I felt like I could take him down," Waldon said. "I took him the distance."
Miller (33-2) won all three of his matches. That included a 6-1 decision over West Noble sophomore Teegan Clouse in the championship match.
It can be argued that Clouse (37-9) was a surprise to wrestle for a regional title. He beat Elkhart Sectional champion Cohen Lundy, a sophomore from Elkhart, 7-0 in the first round, then avenged a loss to Angola sophomore Blake Denman in the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament in the semifinals by taking a 7-2 decision.
Senior Elijah Knepper at 152 and freshman heavyweight James Hartleroad won their final matches of the day to finish third for the DeKalb. Sophomore Dominic Dunn was the regional runner-up at 170.
He won his first two matches before losing a 15-4 major decision to Elkhart's Ethan Freedline.
Junior Braylon Meyer wrestled for the Barons at 126 and finished after suffering a head injury when he was slammed to the mat by Lakeland's Keegan Schlabach in the championship match of the West Noble Sectional on Jan. 28.
Meyer (24-4) won by technical fall 17-1 at 4 minutes, 13 seconds over Elkhart sophomore Blake Mock. Then Meyer lost 8-5 to Northridge junior Graysen Beasley in the semifinal. Meyer was held out of the third-place match against Goshen's Camden Wiese, who won the the sectional title at 126 at Elkhart.
"He was good," Boman said of Meyer. "This is one of the toughest weight classes around here. So we'll save him."
Prairie Heights had five semi-state qualifiers, including regional champions Brock Hagewood at 138 and Kaleb Lounsbury at 152. Schlabach won with 126 regional crown and be one of four Lakers who will compete at Memorial Coliseum. Angola will also have four semi-state qualifiers, Straw, McCue, Denman (third at 145) and freshman Alex Delacruz (third at 106).
Schlabach (40-1) had two pins late in the first period before defeating Beasley with a 16-5 major decision in the 126 final.
Lakers coach Kevin Watkins said Schlabach was in the right frame of mind Saturday.
"It was unfortunate," Watkins said of Schlabach's slam of Meyer. "There was no ill intent. Keegan has a good head on his shoulders and learned from it and came back to do what he set out to do."
Lakeland's other semi-state qualifiers all finished fourth, Brown at 113, Brady Schiffli at 145 and Noah Owsley at 195.
Owsley came back from an accident and overcame a heart condition to wrestle.
"I'm happy for Noah. He just started three weeks ago," Watkins said. "He has a brother that wrestled for me, and his dad wrestled.
"We brought five and got four out," Watkins continued. "Ben Martin (170) left it out there. Those are the guys that stayed.
"Brady always got better. He'll be making his second trip to semi-state. Zac has only wrestled for a year and he's been like a sponge. It was the second time he beat the Elkhart kid (Josh Corona by pin in round one in 4:00). That's good to see."
For the Panthers, Hagewood (31-3) had two pins at 138 before winning a 13-2 major decision over West Noble's Taiden Chambers. Lounsbury's final two matches went at least in the tiebreaker round at 152.
Lounsbury (32-3) won 2-1 over Knepper in the semifinals, then won 8-5 over Northridge's Garrett VonGunten when Lounbsbury turned VonGunten on his back from the down position after VonGunten nearly escaped earlier in that 30-second period. Lounsbury could not escape from VonGunten first after neither guy scored in the sudden victory, or first overtime, period.
"Kaleb knows what he can do when he wrestles to his ability," Heights coach Brett Smith said.
The Panthers had regional runners-up in Brody Hagewood at 132 and Matt Levitz at 160. Jericho Jackson also advanced to semi-state with a third-place regional finish at 170.
Hagewood, a sophomore, lost to Jimtown senior Mikey Kallimani 5-2 in the 132 championship match. Kallimani's strength appeared to be the difference between two technically sound wrestlers.
"It was a one-point match with Mikey at Al Smith (in Mishawaka). It was a good match again," Smith said.
"We had a better showing in a lot of places. James Kresse (113) and Boston Baas (120) and (Connor) Pratt (195) wrestled well. I'm proud of Phillip Sheets (182). He's a senior. He wrestled a tough kid in (Goshen's Laish) Detweiler."
West Noble had three semi-state qualifier. Along with Clouse and Chambers, Mike Lecount was fourth at 285.
"That means a lot. They showed what they can do," Chargers coach Tom Marsh said. "Taiden and Teegan are partners in the practice room and they get after each other."
East Noble, Central Noble and Fremont had two semi-state qualifiers apiece.
For the Knights, sophomore Kealan Fuller was second at 106 and junior Connor Leins was third at 182.
For the Cougars, junior Jaxon Copas was third at 195 and senior Ethan Skinner was fourth at 182. The Eagles will have two fourth-place finishers wrestle at semi-state in seniors Essiah Kamer (132) and Wyatt Claxton (152).
Goshen Wrestling Regional
Team Scores
1.DeKalb 113.5 points, 2. Elkhart 86, 3. Prairie Heights 82, 4. Jimtown 76.5, 5. Goshen 70.5, 6. Northridge 61, 7. Angola 48, 8. Lakeland 47, 9. West Noble 38, 10. Concord 36, 11. NorthWood 34, 12. Fairfield 29, 13. East Noble 27.5, 14. Central Noble 20, 15. Fremont 13.
Championship match results
(Both wrestlers qualify for New Haven Semi-State)
106 — Aden Hartman (Jim) dec. Kealan Fuller (EN) 6-2. 113 — Drew Waldon (DK) dec. Kamaron Straw (A) 9-5. 120 — Mason Chase (DK) pinned Isaiah McCue, :27. 126 — Keegan Schlabach (LL) major dec. Graysen Beasley (NR) 16-5. 132 — Mikey Kallimani (Jim) dec. Brody Hagewood (PH) 5-2. 138 — Brock Hagewood (PH) major dec. Taiden Chambers (WN) 13-2. 145 — Braxton Miller (DK) dec. Teegan Clouse (WN) 6-1. 152 — Kaleb Lounsbury (PH) dec. Garrett VonGunten (NR) 8-5 (3OT). 160 — Conner Watts (Jim) pinned Matt Levitz (PH), 1:20. 170 — Ethan Freedline (Elk) major dec. Dominic Dunn (DK) 15-4. 182 — Kaden Lone (NW) dec. Laish Detwiler (G) 3-1. 195 — Armen Koltookian (Con) dec. Nash Shupert (Elk) 5-4. 220 — Travis Henke (NR) dec. Brecken Maran (FF) 5-3. 285 — Brayden Jellison (Elk) dec. Lance Army (Con) 3-0.
Third-place match results
(Both wrestlers qualify for New Haven Semi-State)
106 — Alex Delacruz (A) dec. Naima Ghaffar (NW) 7-2. 113 — Cole Hinkel (G) dec. Zac Brown (LL) 3-1. 120 — Matthew Senn (FF) def. Claix Truex (NW), injury default. 126 — Camden Wiese (G) def. Braylon Meyer (DK), injury default. 132 — Cam Dews (Elk) dec. Essiah Kamer (FR) 6-5. 138 — Nolan Castaneda (G) pinned Brennon Whickcar (Elk), :38. 145 — Blake Denman (A) dec. Brady Schiffli (LL) 6-5. 152 — Elijah Knepper (DK) dec. Wyatt Claxton (FR) 4-1. 160 — Jonathon Flores (G) dec. Cael Arroyo (NR) 9-7 (OT). 170 — Jericho Jackson (PH) major dec. Marcus Castaneda (G) 13-3. 182 — Connor Leins (EN) major dec. Ethan Skinner (CN) 11-1. 195 — Jaxon Copas (CN) pinned Noah Owsley (LL), 3:49. 220 — Connor McPhee (Jim) dec. Preston Stimac (Elk) 7-3. 285 — James Hartleroad (DK) pinned Mike Lecount (WN), 1:53.
