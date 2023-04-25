LAKELAND — Lakeland gave Central Noble its second loss of the season in a Northeast Corner Conference Softball Tournament game Tuesday.
Kaitlyn Keck held the Cougars in check with a complete game pitching win and also had two hits and two runs batted in with the bat to lead the Lakers to a 7-1 upset victory over the Cougars.
Keck scattered seven hits and allowed one earned run. He walked one and had no strikeouts. She pitched to contact, by her Laker teammates played great defense behind her.
Sophomore Reahgan Adams was 3-for-3 for Lakeland (6-7) with two doubles and three runs batted in.
The Lakers had nine hits as a team and jumped on CN starter Grace Swank early with two runs in the second and four runs in the third.
Kennedy Vice singled and doubles for Central Noble. She drove in Kyleigh Egolf in the second to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead at the time.
Eastside 18, Hamilton 0
In Butler, the Blazers (14-0) clubbed 14 hits, including four for extra bases, in the five-inning win. They will travel to Lakeland for a semifinal game on Thursday.
Victoria Roose homered for Eastside Tuesday. Lilli Cline had a triple and Katie O’Brien and Grace Kreischer had doubles. O’Brien, Jayci Kitchen and Natalie Lower had two hits each.
Lower and Moyra McAtee combined on a one-hitter for the Blazers. Lower (6-0) pitched the first three innings, striking out eight and giving up a single. McAtee tossed the final two, striking out five. Neither pitcher walked a batter.
In other NECC quarterfinal games Tuesday, Angola won at Prairie Heights 13-3 and Fairfield and Garrett was not complete by press time.
Monday’s First Round
Central Noble 12,
West Noble 2
In Albion, Kyleigh Egolf and Kennedy Vice both went 3-for-4 for the Cougars in the five-inning game. Egolf was a home run short of the cycle, scored three runs and drove in a run. Vice had two RBIs. Freshman Grace Swank hit a solo shot, her third homer of the season.
Kierra Bolen was 2-for-3 with a walk, a triple, two runs and two RBIs for CN. Kensyngtin Kimmell earned the pitching win and drove in two runs. She allowed two earned runs, three hits and a walk and struck out five.
Hailey Moser was 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two runs scored for the Chargers.
Prairie Heights 11, Westview 5
At the Field of Dreams in Brushy Prairie, Ella Coney homered, singled and drove in five runs for the Panthers. Emma Allen was 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored.
Trinity Pratt was the starting and winning pitcher for Heights, scattering eight hits and walking no one over the first five innings.
Freshman Janissa Lehman hit a solo home run for the Warriors. Classmate Myra Miller had two hits and sophomore Kyiah Michels drove in two runs.
Angola 15, Fremont 4
At Ben Roederer Field inside of Vistula Park in Fremont, the Hornets put the game out of reach with a nine-run third inning. The contest ended in five innings.
Lexi Stevens and Myleigh Carper each had two hits and a run scored for the Eagles. Stevens had a double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.