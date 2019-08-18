BUTLER — It was a season-opening loss, but new Eastside volleyball coach Kent Mitchell saw some positives in his team’s first outing Saturday.
The visiting Fairfield Falcons swept all three sets, 25-18, 25-12 and 25-14, but Mitchell said the mistakes his players made are of the fixable variety.
It was the first contest and first Northeast Corner Conference match for each team.
“I’m not down at all,” Mitchell said. “The things we struggled with today, we know we can fix it in practice and that we can continue to get better.
“Fairfield was a little more athletic than us and quite a bit taller than us. I think the girls understand that we need to put more pressure on them in the serve game.”
The Falcons (1-0 overall and 1-0 in the NECC) got 12 kills from senior lefty Madeline Gawthrop and nine from junior Madisyn Steele. Each player had two blocks in the match. Gawthrop added a team-leading 10 digs.
Junior Carsin Stutzman served three aces and sophomore Sydney Stutsman had 25 assists.
For Eastside, senior Erika Brock and sophomore Mataya Bireley had four kills each. Junior McKenna Elzey served two aces.
Sophomore Skyelar Kessler had eight aces and senior Jessi Gerke added six. Brock had nine digs and freshman Paige Franz had eight.
“If everybody on the team gets 1% better, then we got 10% better that day,” Mitchell said. “We’re just striving to keep getting better every day.
“I tend to talk about the things that we did well and then talk about the things that we need to fix.”
Eastside led early in the first set, only for the hitting of Gawthrop to put the Falcons in front 13-10. The lead increased to nine points. The Blazers fought to cut the gap to five, but could get no closer before losing 25-18.
Fairfield found its footing in the first set and carried that over into the second with a 25-12 win. One of Eastside’s highlights in that contest came after two players made diving digs and rode that effort into a point.
The Falcons took control in the third game, leading 18-6. Tips by freshman Zoe McBride and Bireley stopped that momentum, and Brock and Breanika Steury had kills to cut the margin to 24-14 before Fairfield ended the match.
“I loved their enthusiasm for the game of volleyball, regardless of what the score was, and their energy,” Mitchell said. “I didn’t see anybody pout or getting upset with each other. It’s good that they can keep perspective in the midst of stress.”
Fairfield won the reserve match 25-17, 25-16.
The Blazers are idle until an Aug. 27 nonconference match with Woodlan.
