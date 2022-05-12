DECATUR — DeKalb exploded out of the gate with a four-run first inning at Bellmont Thursday.
The Braves had the last laugh, however, scoring in four different innings and coming from behind to hand the Barons their first loss, 8-5, in Northeast 8 Conference baseball this season.
Bellmont (10-3 overall, 3-2 NE8) took the lead for good with a three-run fourth. The lead run scored on a bases-loaded walk.
The Braves tacked on two insurance runs in the fifth.
For DeKalb (13-7, 5-1) that’s the bad news. The good news was that Columbia City defeated Leo 8-3 Thursday, handing the Lions their second conference loss. The Barons can still take the title outright with a win at home against the Lions Tuesday.
Leo first must host Bellmont today.
The Barons got to senior Kobe Baker for five runs on six hits in the first two innings. The right-hander got his groove back, limiting DeKalb to one hit over the next three frames.
Baker left after walking Bryce Dobson to begin the sixth, but Eli Laurent moved in from first base and retired all six hitters he faced, three by strikeout, to earn the save.
“We came out hot, and in the middle, they just got the hits that started falling,” DeKalb coach Collin Bice said. “At the end of the day, no excuses. We put on runs the first couple of innings, then lost our steam a little.
“They were able to hit balls where we weren’t and move the runners around.”
The Braves were sharp in their bunting game, twice bunting for hits in the first inning and twice executing sacrifices after that.
Bellmont leadoff hitter Andrew James was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Dominic Litchfield had two hits. The Braves had eight runs and 10 hits against Elijah Ehmke, who was relieved by Parker Smith in the sixth.
DeKalb started strong. Ehmke singled and Ethan Jordan doubled with one out in the first. Smith’s high chopper off the pitcher’s glove went for an infield hit and scored courtesy runner Noah Buchs.
Alex Leslie followed with a sacrifice fly before Donnie Wiley drilled a two-run homer over the fence in left for a 4-0 lead. Jordan and Smith had hits again in the second inning, and a run scored on an errant Bellmont throw.
DeKalb had just one hit the rest of the day, Wiley’s triple into the gap in right-center with two out in the fifth. The throw got away at third, but the Braves had the play backed up and threw out Wiley at the plate.
