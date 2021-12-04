BUTLER — Eastside’s boys basketball team took control early and cruised to a 65-27 victory over Bryan (Ohio) Saturday afternoon on Gerb Court.
“I thought we played hard,” Blazers coach Ed Bentley said. “We had some of the best offensive possessions we had all season. We got every shot we wanted.”
Nine different players scored for Eastside (3-0), led by senior Logan Fry with 21 points.
Hugh Henderson and Owen Willard had eight points each. Nick Snyder scored seven and Gabe Trevino had six points.
“We just moved the ball really well,” Willard said. “Everybody on the team had a hand in it. Larry (Fry) almost couldn’t miss.”
The Blazers led 36-12 at the half and 57-19 after third quarter. That score after 24 minutes activated the mercy rule running clock.
But Eastside is also adjusting in how they defend. Opening with three teams who all have new coaches in DeKalb and Ohio teams Edgerton and Bryan may not expose much, but Bentley is paying attention to detail.
“We’re figuring out our grit level and how tough we need to be. It’s about valuing each possession,” Bentley said. “We’ve got four or five teams in our conference that are very good and we got to get to know what we are doing and do it well.
“This is a fun group. We’ve got six or seven guys who can shoot it. But we’ve got to get better.”
Willard really appreciates being coached by Bentley and how demanding he is.
“He’s teaching us how to play,” Willard said. “He’s making us tough mentally and giving us a tougher team focus. Defensively, we’re getting better. We’re holding teams down.”
Junior guard Evan Cox had 10 points and senior forward Craig Jackson scored seven for the Golden Bears, who are 0-3 for new coach Brock Homier.
The Blazers won the junior varsity game 35-29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.