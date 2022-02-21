College Wrestling Morrison qualifies for nationals
STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Trine University’s Riley Morrison qualified for her second straight National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships with a fifth-place finish at 109 pounds in the NCWWC Northwest Regional Sunday at Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Morrison was 2-2 on the day. She was pinned by North Central (Ill.) wrestlers Sydney Petzinger in 1 minute, 49 seconds in a quarterfinal match and Angelina Graff in 4:32 in a consolation semifinal.
Morrison pinned Natalie Gonzalez of Aurora, Illinois, in 53 seconds in her first consolation match, and pinned Northern Michigan’s Bryn Sandhu in 27 seconds in the fifth-place match
Morrison will wrestle in the NCWWC National Championships, which will take place March 4 and 5 at Adrian College in Adrian, Michigan.
Michelle Sanchez (123) and Ashton Francis (170) also wrestled for the Thunder in the regional. They both lose both of their matches by pinfall.
Trine was sixth out of 10 teams in the regional with only three women competing. The Thunder had 16.5 points.
College Golf Dwyer to coach Huntington men
HUNTINGTON — Huntington University announced the hiring of 2016 Trine University graduate Connor Dwyer as its men’s golf coach on Thursday.
“I am extremely honored to become a part of this prestigious university and look forward to growing the golf team,” Dwyer said in an Huntington University press release. “I have always dreamed of building my own golf program and have learned a lot from my previous experiences.
“I would like to thank (Huntington athletic director) Lori Culler, Russ Degitz and the entire interview committee for giving me this opportunity to grow the program and trusting me in developing the young men to become better Christians, golfers and professionals in their young careers.”
Dwyer, a Coldwater, Michigan, native, has been an assistant coach for the Trine men’s golf team for the past three years. In that time, the Thunder won their first two Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association championships in program history and golfed in the NCAA Division III National Championships for the first time in program history last year.
As a golfer for Trine, Dwyer was a two-time All-MIAA honoree and was selected as a Cleveland Golf/Srixon Academic All-American twice. He was the individual medalist in six MIAA tournaments.
Bowling Auburn Bowl reports best
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top scores from the week of Feb. 14.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week honors went to Charlie Shireman for men (151 pins over average), Shelia Surfus and Maggie Johnson for women (84) and Gage Schnelker for youth (158).
Auburn Bowl
MEN: Moose — Yap Eddingfield 254. Booster — Jason Courtney 278, Lucas Schutt 269, Matt Englehart 268, Chris Desper 259, 750 series, Jeffrey Griffith 257, Travis Grigsby 256, 703 series, Mike Hasselman 256, Jordan Mansfield 256, Michael Wallace 255, L. Lukemire 252. Industrial — Tim Brandon 258. Friday Morning Trio — Ray Pence 298.
WOMEN: Moose — Julie Howard 211, 520 series, Amy Patrick 206, 555 series, Maggie Johnson 204, 501 series, Shelia Surfus 203, 528 series, Ashley Eddingfield 535 series. Booster — Brianna Dickson 227, 641 series. Coffee — Sandy Baatz 506 series. Bowler & Bowlerettes — Kim Cochran 203.
YOUTH: Majors — Eddie Gowgiel 284, 635 series, Hope Moring 246, 670 series, Ethan Pfeiffer 233, 672 series, Gage Schnelker 225, 638 series, Ryleigh Marquardt 224, 547 series, Juli Plummer 202, 551 series.
