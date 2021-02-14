ANGOLA — The Trine men won while the Thunder women were second in an indoor track & field meet they hosted at the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Athletic and Recreation Center Saturday.
The Trine men had a team score of 188 points in a four-team meet. Hope was second with 137, and Olivet was third at 128 points.
Trine had several individual event winners on the track, including sophomore Ben Williams in the 200-meter dash in 22.74 seconds. Seven Trine runners placed in the top 10 in that event, including Jake Gladieux, who placed second in 23.02 seconds.
Gladieux also won the 60 hurdles, finishing his finals race in 8.44 seconds after an 8.40-second sprint in the preliminaries.
Seniors Derek Miller of Shipshewana and Jack Beakas of Auburn had strong performances in the distance events. Miller won the 5,000 in 14 minutes, 56.06 seconds, then placed second in the 3,000 in a time of 9:12.45. Beakas placed second behind Miller in the 5,000 (15:02.24), then was the third Trine runner to cross the finish line in the 3,000 at 9:16.54.
Teammate Quinten Prieur captured the 3,000 in 9:12.27. The top five finishers in that event were from Trine.
Senior Neil O’Brien won the mile in 4:24.52.
Rounding out the top performances in the running events was the duo of sophomore William Thonn and freshman Danny Vinson. In the finals of the 60-meter dash, Thonn won 7.19 seconds and Vinson was second in 7.20 seconds.
Junior Greysen Spohn won the high jump for the Thunder by clearing the bar at 6 feet, 4.75 inches. Junior Noah McClellan won the triple jump with a leap of 41-5.
Three Trine guys placed in the top five in the weight throw, including two in the top three with senior Nicholas Kane finishing second at 47-9.25 and junior Theodore Samra third at 47-2.25.
Freshman Alexander Lewis was second in the shot put with a throw of 45-6.5. The duo of Williams (21-10.25) and freshman Anthony Latin (20-3.5) took second and third, respectively, in the long jump.
In the women’s meet, Hope won and outscored the Thunder 174-168. Alma was third at 88 points. Trine had four firsts in the field events.
Thunder freshman Haley Livingston had a standout day, winning the triple jump in 33-6.75 and was runner-up in the long jump at 16-6. She also placed second in the 60 hurdles in 9.66 seconds.
Trine took the top three spots in both the high jump and pole vault. Sophomore Lia Vawter won the high jump at 4-11.75 and Pleasant Lake junior Autumn Presley was first in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 10-4.
Also in the high jump, freshman Kit Kirkpatrick was second at 4-9.75 and junior Stephanie Hartpence finished third at 4-7.75.
Freshman Andrea Rodeheffer placed second in the pole vault at 10 feet even. Junior Mackenzie Bristol followed in third place at a height of 9-0.25.
Junior Valerie Obear won the weight throw at 53-3.5.
Senior Megan Theismann was first in the 5,000 in 18:01.41 and second in the 3,000 at 11:45.04. Also in the 3,000, senior Elizabeth Lohman finished two one-hundredths of a second behind Theismann at 11:45.06 to grab third.
Freshman Ana Parker led Trine in the mile at 5:58.51 and placed third overall. Freshman Kennedi Sternberg finished third in the 60 dash at 8.27 seconds, and Hartpence was third in the 200 dash in 28.59 seconds.
The Trine men are scheduled to compete in a meet hosted by Calvin on Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Thunder women will host a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Jamboree on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.
