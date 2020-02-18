CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco’s boys basketball team quickly put an end to its Northeast Corner Conference game against Garrett Tuesday evening, running off a huge first-quarter lead on its way to a 91-40 win.
The Eagles went up 19-2 before the halfway point of the first quarter after a scoring barrage by junior Luke McClure, who put up 11 of his 13 points in the first six minutes of the game.
Churubusco had a 28-7 advantage by the end of the first quarter, utilizing five scorers in the period. Garrett’s Jarrett Bailey scored a 3-pointer, and Kail Baughman and Jayden Broadnax had field goals for the Railroaders in the first.
The Eagles’ kept up their defensive pressure in the second quarter, only allowing two Garrett baskets — one each from Bailey and Baughman — while tacking on another 26 points from six scorers.
At halftime, Churubusco led 54-11.
‘Busco’s Hunter Perlich got hot in the third quarter, putting up 10 of his team-high 20 points, and Landen Jordan added eight of his own to help the Eagles to another big quarter — 27 points.
Garrett’s offense started to find its way in the third, scoring 12 points, including six by Broadnax and four from Jaxson Gould. However, the Railroaders found themselves in a 50-point hole, 83-23, going into the fourth quarter.
Garrett started the fourth quarter with an offensive surge, as Broadnax put up nine unanswered points to narrow Churubusco’s lead to 83-32.
The Eagles utilized the big lead to put their bench players on the floor, and Garrett outscored Churubusco 17-7 in the quarter, making the final score 91-40.
Along with Perlich’s 20 points, Churubusco had five other players in double digits — Jordan with 18, McClure with 13, Tim Knepple and Jackson Paul with 11 apiece and Gage Kelly with 10.
Broadnax led Garrett with 17 points, followed by Bailey with five.
The win moves Churubusco to 11-7 and 7-1 in the NECC. Garrett drops to 1-18 overall and 1-9 in the conference.
The Eagles are back in action Friday, hosting Fairfield at 7:30 p.m. for senior night, then they travel to Whitko on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. county-rivalry game.
Garrett hosts DeKalb on Friday.
