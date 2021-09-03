PREP FOOTBALL
Fremont at The Christel House at Indianapolis Manual, 1 p.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Angola, Churubusco, DeKalb, West Noble in Marion Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan, 8:30 a.m.
Eastside, Garrett and Fremont at Manchester Invitational, 9 a.m.
Lakeland at Caston Invite, 9 a.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Churubusco, Eastside, Hamilton at Garrett Invitational, 9 a.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
West Noble Invitational, 9 a.m.
East Noble at Northridge, 10 a.m.
Angola at Crown Point Invitational, 10 a.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Lakeland Christian at Central Noble, 10 a.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Lakeland at East Noble, noon
COLLEGE GOLF
Trine men at Olivet’s Lou Collins Invitational, 9 a.m.
Trine women at IU East Invitational, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Trine women at Spalding (Ky.), noon
Trine men at Webster (Mo.), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine at Bluffton (Ohio) Sommer Center Spiketacular: vs. Heidelberg (Ohio), noon; vs. Bluffton, 2 p.m.
