PREP FOOTBALL

Fremont at The Christel House at Indianapolis Manual, 1 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Angola, Churubusco, DeKalb, West Noble in Marion Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan, 8:30 a.m.

Eastside, Garrett and Fremont at Manchester Invitational, 9 a.m.

Lakeland at Caston Invite, 9 a.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Churubusco, Eastside, Hamilton at Garrett Invitational, 9 a.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

West Noble Invitational, 9 a.m.

East Noble at Northridge, 10 a.m.

Angola at Crown Point Invitational, 10 a.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Lakeland Christian at Central Noble, 10 a.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Lakeland at East Noble, noon

COLLEGE GOLF

Trine men at Olivet’s Lou Collins Invitational, 9 a.m.

Trine women at IU East Invitational, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Trine women at Spalding (Ky.), noon

Trine men at Webster (Mo.), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Trine at Bluffton (Ohio) Sommer Center Spiketacular: vs. Heidelberg (Ohio), noon; vs. Bluffton, 2 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.