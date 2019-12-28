BERNE — Eastside’s girls basketball team put together two good defensive performances in winning the Amy Meyer Holiday Classic at South Adams High School Saturday.
The Blazers (12-2) defeated Delta 44-36 in the morning game and then jumped on host South Adams early in the championship game and never looked back in a 56-27 win.
“I’m real proud of these girls because they work so hard, and for them to do this is really, really good,” said Eastside coach Mike Lortie. “Being 12-2 is really nice too. Playing two today was good for us.
“Delta was a longer, physical team, and we struggled for a little bit with them, but when we decide to play defense, our defense is really good,” he said.
“We did a really nice job of giving a good Starfires team just 27 (points). We gave them 12 in the second quarter, and I wasn’t real thrilled with that.
“We gave up some middle drives and lost their shooters a couple of times, but we remedied that in the second half,” Lortie said.
Eastside 56, South Adams 27
Eastside led by as many as 18 points in the first half against South Adams (7-5).
The Starfires entered the championship game averaging just over 48 points per contest, but couldn’t solve the Blazers’ smothering defense.
The Blazers rained five threes on the Starfires in the first 16 minutes as seven different players figured in the scoring.
Jaiden Baker, Paige Graber, Sullivan Kessler and Taylor Richards all connected from long range in the first quarter, and Kessler added another in the second. Eastside led 34-18 at halftime.
The Blazers stretched it to a 43-20 advantage with 3 minutes, 34 seconds left in the third after a rebound score by Allyson King and a transition bucket by MacKensie Rieke following a South Adams turnover.
Haleigh Liberty fed Baker inside for a bucket with two seconds left in the third, giving Eastside a 48-23 lead.
Neither team scored in the first few minutes of the fourth until a King bucket in the paint with just over five minutes to play. A bucket by Makayla Hamrick with 4:54 to play ended a South Adams dry spell of more than five minutes.
The Starfires only reached double figures in the second quarter with 12 points. They scored just nine the entire second half.
Kessler led Eastside with 15 points. Graber finished with 12 points, King added 11 and Rieke contributed eight.
Senior Lydia Loshe led South Adams with seven points. Freshman Peyton Pries and Hamrick, a sophomore, had six each.
Eastside 44, Delta 36
Despite entering the game with a 3-9 record, Delta gave Eastside everything it wanted in the morning contest.
The Blazers led 11-6 after a quarter, but the Eagles outscored Eastside 22-16 in the middle periods.
Delta led 28-27 with eight minutes to play. Senior Kassidy Dishman drove the basket and scored early in the fourth for a three-point lead.
Sullivan Kessler, who led Eastside with 14 points, answered with a three-point play on her team’s first possession of the fourth.
The Blazers spent much of the final period at the free throw line as fouls began to mount for Delta. Eastside hit 11 of a possible 17 tosses in the quarter.
Two freebies by King gave Eastside a 34-32 lead. After Dishman made one of two for the Eagles, King scored inside, and on her team’s next possession, made one of two for a 37-33 lead with 2:42 left.
Another Dishman free throw followed, but Rieke scored on a backdoor feed from Kessler to extend the lead to five.
Three Delta players fouled out in the quarter.
King finished with 11 points and Rieke ended up with nine. Junior Gracie Gilland had 10 points for the Eagles.
In the first morning game, South Adams beat Blackhawk 56-40. Blackhawk beat Delta 52-44 in the consolation game.
Eastside’s girls are now idle until they visit DeKalb Jan. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.