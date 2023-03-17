Prep Girls Basketball Kimmel steps down as EN coach
KENDALLVILLE — Shawn Kimmel resigned as East Noble girls basketball coach after three seasons earlier this week.
A job posting for the now vacant EN girls basketball coaching position was first posted on Tuesday.
Kimmel went 19-50 leading the girls cagers at his alma mater. The Knights were 5-18 this past season.
College Bowling Trine men make first ITC Nationals berth
DAYTON, Ohio — Trine University’s men’s bowling team qualified for the Intercollegiate Team Championship National Tournament for the first time as a result of their third-place sectional finish at Poelking Lanes South last weekend.
The Thunder bowled 64 baker games in the sectional, 32 each last Saturday and Sunday. They were third after last Saturday’s games, then bounced between first and second for much of the day Sunday before dropping to fourth with four games left to play.
Trine rolled the highest four-game score in the country out of all the four sectionals with 1,018 to move up to third.
The ITC national tournament will be held from April 18-22 at South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Trine men’s bowling team includes senior Corbin Garris, junior David Retan, sophomores Bryce Ooley and Justin Dresbach and freshmen Boston Briseno, Hayden Hale and Jackson Clark.
Acrobatics & Tumbling Trine sets more scoring records in loss
ANGOLA — Trine set a new program record in total and in different events and heats Thursday, but lost to Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) 269.905-247.945 at Hershey Hall.
The Thunder also set new program records in Compulsory (34.55), Pyramid (28.7) and Tumbling (46.475) events. But Mary Hardin-Baylor outscored them in all those events.
Trine had the second best score ever in the Acro event at 26.65. But MHB won that event, too.
The Thunder also lost the Toss event, 27-4-23.25, and the Team event, 102.73-88.32. Trine’s Team score is the third best in program history.
Trine (2-2) will go to Concordia (Wis.) on March 26.
College Tennis Thunder men sweep Spartans
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s tennis team defeated Manchester 9-0 on Thursday.
Lakeland High School graduate Reece Romer played at No. 1 doubles and No. 2 singles for the Spartans. Westview graduate Brennan Beachy played at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles for Manchester.
Trine 9, Manchester 0
Singles: 1. Andrew Spirrison (T) def. Austin Arnold 6-2, 6-2. 2. Cole Goodman (T) def. Reece Romer 6-0, 6-2. 3. Elijah Schilthuis (T) def. Brennan Beachy 6-0, 6-0. 4. Drew Dixon (T) def. Brandon Hoggett 6-0, 6-1. 5. Caleb Morris (T) def. Omar Lemus 6-0, 6-0. 6. Nicholas Jen (T) def. Aiden Richardson 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Goodman-Dixon (T) def. Arnold-Romer 8-2. 2. Spirrison-Morris (T) def. Beachy-Hoggett 8-4. 3. Schilthuis-Jen (T) def. Lemus-A. Richardson 8-0.
Youth Gymnastics
Tri-State gymnasts compete
ANGOLA — Tri-State Gymnastics competed in its final club meet before the state meet recently.
Winners for Tri-State included Madilyn Bussard, who won the Level 8 all-around after winning the vault, bars and beam. Aria Schrock won the all-around and was first in the vault and beam in Level 6. Ciera Hill won the Level 6 all-around and vault, and Natalei Patton won the Level 4 bars and all-around.
Other Tri-State event winners were Tiffany Miller (Level 3 vault), Zoey Bassett (Level 3 all-around), Arlee Covel (Level 4 floor), Macy Buchanan (Level 4 floor), Elle Armstrong (Level 6 vault) and Brooke Miller (Level 7 bars).
Tri-State Gymnastics Results
Level 3: Navaeh Fraley (Angola) 6th vault 9.0, 11th bars 6.0, 3rd beam 8.85, 10th floor 8.65, 11th all-around 32.5; Addi Steury (Hamilton) 7th vault 9.2, 7th bars 9.125, 3rd beam 9.075, 6th floor 8.8, 5th all-around 36.225; Zoey Bassett (Hamilton) 2nd vault 9.45, 6th bars 9.0, 2nd beam 8.9, 3rd floor 9.0, 1st all-around 36.35; Addelyn Karnes (Orland) 3rd vault 9.3, 7th bars 8.925, 5th beam 8.4, 7th floor 8.825, 5th all-around 35.45.
Level 4: Natalei Patton (Hamilton) 2nd vault 9.55, 7th bars 8.3, 6th beam 8.7, 5th floor 9.1, 5th AA 35.65; Adalynn LaRowe (Auburn) 7th vault 9.25, 10th bars 7.45, 7th beam 8.875, 8th floor 8.875, 7th AA 33.975.
Level 5: Lexi Wainwright (Angola) 8th vault 9.15, 5th bars 8.2, 7th beam 9.0, 7th floor 8.925, 8th AA 35.275; Kylie Phillips (Howe) 9th vault 9.125, 9th bars 8.1, 8th beam 8.85, 1st floor 9.625, 5th AA 35.7; Hannah Hunt (Angola) 7th vault 9.225, 9th bars 7.7, 3rd beam 9.0, 11th floor 8.65, 8th AA 34.575.
Level 6: Aria Schrock (Fremont) 1st vault 9.45, 2nd bars 8.9, 1st beam 9.175, 4th floor 9.15, 1st AA 36.675; Ciera Hill (Angola) 1st vault 9.6, 3rd bars 9.1, 2nd beam 8.95, 4th floor 9.125, 1st AA 36.775.
Level 7: Brooke Miller (Fremont) 3rd vault 9.475, 1st bars 8.925, 2nd beam 8.625, 3rd floor 9.05, 2nd AA 36.025.
Level 8: Madilyn Bussard (Angola), 1st vault 9.35, 2nd bars 7.75, 1st beam 8.825, 1st floor 9.4, 1st AA 35.325.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.