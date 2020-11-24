Prep Swimming
Hornet teams sweep Northrop Monday
FORT WAYNE — Both Angola teams defeated Northrop Monday at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium. The Hornets won the girls’ dual 126-41 and took the boys’ meet 126-33.
Maddie Toigo (200-yard individual medley, 100 breaststroke), Yuwadee Sungkakham (50 and 100 freestyle races) and Frances Krebs (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) won two events apiece for the AHS girls. McKenna Powers won the 200 freestyle.
In the boys’ dual meet, junior Marcus Miller (100 freestyle, 200 individual medley) and freshman Ethan Sanders (200 and 500 freestyle swims) won two events each for the Hornets. Zac Creager won the 50 freestyle, and Ethan Bussema was first in the 100 breaststroke.
High School Sports Eastside announces schedule changes
BUTLER — Eastside athletic director Aaron Willard has announced schedule changes.
The boys basketball scrimmage with Bishop Dwenger will now take place Wednesday, Dec. 2.
The boys basketball game with Edgerton, Ohio, originally set for Friday, will take place Monday, Feb. 8, with the reserve game starting at 6 p.m.
The boys basketball game with DeKalb, originally set for Saturday, will take place Saturday, Feb. 20, with the reserve game starting at 6 p.m.
The varsity wrestling meet with Fairfield, originally set for Dec. 1, will now take place Dec. 10 at Fairfield with West Noble also competing.
Boys Basketball Lakers, Railroaders postpone games
Both the Lakeland and Garrett boys basketball teams have postponed their season openers.
The Lakers’ home opener Wednesday versus NorthWood was postponed. “This decision was made out of an abundance of caution,” Lakeland athletic director Kyle Grossman said in a statement. A make-up date is to be determined.
The Railroaders’ game at Heritage scheduled for Wednesday was rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.
College Volleyball Hart contributes to Bethel’s NCCAA title team
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Senior outside hitter Payton Hart, an East Noble High School graduate, was a key contributor to the Bethel College women’s volleyball team that won the National Christian College Athletic Association Division I national championship last week.
The Pilots rallied from two sets down against tournament host Northwestern-St. Paul to win the national championship match Saturday, 19-25, 21-25, 27-25, 25-23, 19-17. Hart had nine kills, seven digs, three block assists and an assist.
It was Bethel’s fifth NCCAA national title and its first since 2007. It was their first NCCAA tournament appearance since 2013.
The Pilots finished the fall season 20-4, 14-3 in the Crossroads League. They won a tournament match before getting swept in the semifinals by top seed Marian.
Hart played in all 24 Bethel matches this season. In 89 sets, she had 263 digs, 184 kills, 21 assists, 17 aces, 30 block assists and three solo blocks. She put 91.6% of her serves in play.
