WATERLOO — The defense came fast and furious for DeKalb in the first quarter, and though the Barons didn’t keep that pace, they built a lead that lasted all night.
The Barons made seven of their 15 steals in the first quarter, then shut Concordia out in the second quarter on their way to a 38-26 girls basketball win Tuesday night.
DeKalb finished with 15 steals for the night, and though the Cadets slowed the pace by using superior size and strength inside, the Barons (4-6) were never in serious trouble as they snapped a three-game losing streak. At four victories, they’ve surpassed last season’s total halfway through this season.
Ashley Cox led DeKalb 12 points. Delaney Cox and Lillie Cone both hit two threes and finished with 10 points each. Ashley Cox had five steals, and Cone and Biz Martin both had four.
Annaka Nelson came off the bench with 10 points and nine rebounds for Concordia (3-6), which had two regular players missing from its lineup.
The Barons forced Concordia into turnovers on its first four possessions in taking a 7-0 lead. Delaney Cox hit a three just before the buzzer to put DeKalb up 17-5 after one.
“Defensively we brought a lot of energy,” DeKalb coach Noah Stuckey said. “Ashley Cox was all over the place, active with deflections and got steals she got going the other way for layups. The whole team did a great job.”
Concordia managed only four shots against the Barons in the second quarter. DeKalb finished the half on threes by Cone and Delaney Cox, and led 25-5 at the break.
The Cadets turned more to the 6-foot Nelson and strong inside players Mahelat Lee and Carma Bryant in the second half.
“They had a couple players that were pretty strong and forced their way into the post,” Stuckey said. “That’s something we have to keep working at. They did a great job, their physical forwards most of the game. They just kind of wore us down.”
Concordia whittled the margin to 31-17 after three, and twice got within 10 in the fourth quarter, the last time at 33-23 on a driving basket by Cailyn Bolinger with about four minutes left.
DeKalb was able to hold on as Delaney Cox and Martin combined to make 5-of-6 free throws down the stretch. The Barons also had several possessions where they lopped chunks of time off the clock.
“The beginning of the fourth quarter we told them to make the plays we could make,” Stuckey said. “We got them settled down, and we ran some clock. A couple times we ran clock and we got a layup or a foul.
“We have to get better at that, understand which is the right shot at the right time.”
DeKalb was a 30-25 winner in the junior varsity game. Amanda Day had seven points, Baylee Doster scored six and Natalie Fordyce added five for the Barons.
