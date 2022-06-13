WESTFIELD — Garrett baseball standout Luke Holcomb helped the Indiana Prospects win the Indiana June Games championship at Grand Park.
The tournament was held Wednesday through Sunday, and the Propects went 7-0 to take the title. The event included 52 teams from five states.
Holcomb pitched a complete-game victory in the semifinals against Midland of O’Fallon, Missouri. He allowed five hits and just one earned run while striking out three. Holcomb threw only 86 pitches.
Holcomb also saved an earlier victory for the Indiana Prospects, retiring the side in order in the last inning on only 11 pitches.
The Indiana Prospects compete in tournaments around the country during June and July.
