High Schools
Fremont awards winter sports athletes
FREMONT — Fremont High School recently held its winter sports awards programs.
The most valuable athletes were Logan Brace from the Class 1A Bethany Christian Sectional champion boys basketball team, Jada Rhonehouse from girls basketball and Kayla McCullough from the cheerleading team. State qualifier RJ Dilbone was selected as the Outstanding Wrestler.
The Max L. Mitchell Sportsmanship Award recipients were Kameron Colclasure from boys basketbalkl, Kalyn Schlottman from girls basketball, wrestler Jacob Behm and cheerleader Tanya Sharma.
The most improved players were Ethan Bontrager from boys basketball, Katie Berlew from girls basketball, wrestler Terran Wills and cheerleader Alexane Gengler.
Also from boys basketball, Gabel Pentecost was named the Outstanding Offensive Player and Ethan Bock was picked the Outstanding Defensive Player. Brody Foulk received the Junior Varsity Total Heart Award, and Steven Burkholder received the C Team Total Heart Award.
Also from girls basketball, Berlew was picked as the Outstanding Offensive Player and Rhonehouse was picked as the Outstanding Defensive Player. The JV Total Heart Award went to Chloe Hilvers.
From the wrestling team, the Guts Award went to Zak Pica.
Also from cheerleading, the Leadership Award went to Autumn Chilenski and the JV Total Heart Award went to Paige Dornbush.
Prep Softball
Fremont swaps Ohio opponents
FREMONT — Fremont has switched Ohio opponents for its season opener on Saturday. The Eagles will play Hilltop instead of Edon for a single game starting at 11 a.m. The Bombers are in COVID-19 quarantine.
The Cadets are 2-1 so far this season and have the won the Buckeye Border Conference the last seven times from 2013-19 before the season was canceled last season because of the coronavirus.
Prep Track
Laker teams defeat Bremen Tuesday
GOSHEN — Both Lakeland teams defeated Bremen, but lost to Goshen on Tuesday at the RedHawks’ Foreman Field.
The Laker boys beat the Lions 87-44, but lost to Goshen 73-59. The Lakeland girls got by Bremen 57-56, but fell to the RedHawks 102-25.
In the boys’ meet, sophomores Dominic Lawrence and Owen Troyer won two individual events each for Lakeland and were also a part of the Lakers’ winning 4-by-100-meter relay team. That team finished in 46.07 seconds and also included senior Mason Douglas and sophomore Khamron Malaivanh.
Lawrence won both hurdles races, finishing the 110 highs in 17.49 seconds and 300 intermediates in 46.09 seconds. Troyer won the 400 in 55.02 seconds and was first in the long jump at 20 feet.
Malaivanh won the 200 in 24.59 seconds, just ahead of Troyer’s 24.63-second finish, and was second in the 100 in 12.36 seconds. Senior Josh Guldin won the shot put for Lakeland with a throw of 37 feet, 7 inches, and junior Zach Chambless won the high jump by clearing the bar at 5-6.
In the girls’ meet, Laker junior Brooklynn Rettig won the 400 in 1:08.19, was first in the high jump by clearing the bar at 5 feet, and was second in the 200 in 30.11 seconds. Lakeland freshman Taylor Brown won the 100-meter dash in 14.06 seconds.
Keylee Fleeman was second in the 800 in 2:53.8, and anchored Lakeland’s 4-by-400 relay team to a second-place finish in 4:54.64. The rest of that team included Rettig and freshmen Emma Schiffli and Katie Freeman. Laker junior Monica Guzman was second in the 3,200 in 14:41.36.
College Volleyball
Trine women drop close match to Hope
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s volleyball team rallied from two sets down to force a fifth set against perennial NCAA Division III power Hope Wednesday night at Hershey Hall. The Flying Dutch prevailed in a close fifth set to win the match, 25-21, 25-16, 25-27, 22-25, 15-12.
Hope (2-0) was big at the net. Its attack percentage was .196 compared to .089 for Trine and 28 block assists. McKenna Otto had 17 kills, 12 digs, one solo block and four block assists for the Flying Dutch.
Madison Munger had 28 kills and 16 digs for the Thunder (5-1). East Noble graduate Sarah Toles had 16 kills, eight digs, a solo block, a block assist and an ace. Jacqueline Baughman had 47 assists, 15 digs and four kills. Paris Outwater had 21 digs and Jillian Hannah had 19 digs. Lindsey DeCamp had five aces.
College Football
Trine’s Kirby, Sanchez receive weekly awards
Trine sophomore running back Xaine Kirby and Thunder junior defensive back Angel Sanchez were named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Players for the Week and were selected to the D3football.com Team of the Week for last week’s efforts in the team’s 33-23 home triumph over Adrian on Saturday.
Kirby, from Sweetser, ran for a collegiate career-high 166 yards and scored two touchdowns against the Bulldogs.
Sanchez made six solo tackles against Adrian. The Valparaiso resident also intercepted a pass on the last play of the game and returned it 54 yards for a touchdown.
