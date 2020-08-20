In just his first season has the DeKalb girls cross country coach, Josh Maple guided his team to the New Haven Semi-State.
With their top three runners returning, the Barons are the top team going into the 2020 season.
Here’s a look at area girls cross country teams.
DeKalb
Coach: Josh Maple, second year
2019: Sixth Northeast 8 Conference, third West Noble Sectional, fifth West Noble Regional
DeKalb’s top trio returns after a successful season, leading to optimism for coach Josh Maple.
Sophomore Lydia Bennett tops that list after reaching the state meet at Terre Haute last season and placing 14th to earn All-State honors. She was the West Noble Sectional individual champ.
Sophomore Abby DeTray and senior Riley Winebrenner are also back after helping the Barons to a team semistate berth last year.
Bennett and DeTray were All-Northeast 8 Conference first-teamers, and Winebrenner ran No. 2 for the team at semistate.
“We’re really excited with the girls, they had a lot of success last year,” Maple said.
The trio will be part of a six-runner roster, at least to start the season, for DeKalb. More depth would be nice, but Maple has no problem with the team he has.
“It’s a small but hard-working team,” he said. “It’s a great group of girls to work with.”
East Noble
Coach: Mark Liepe, 32nd season
2019: 5th NE8, West Noble Sectional champion, 8th West Noble Regional
The Knights should be considered to be one of the top area teams this season with the majority of their sectional championship roster returning.
Five of the seven runners that ran in the West Noble Sectional are back. The two that graduated are Samantha Richards and Olivia Rummel.
East Noble didn't have a standout runner last season, but had a lot of solid runners who packed together. The seven runners in last year's sectional were spread out by 25 seconds.
Returning for the Knights are Anna Becker, Rachel Becker, Mariah Maley, Rachel Weng and Erin Weng. Khloe Pankop, Morigan Prest and Cady Smith are also returning letter winners.
Key newcomers for East Noble are freshmen Julianna Crow, Dakota Rodgers and Erin Pippenger.
"We look forward to another successful season with good leadership and many returning letter winners," Liepe said "We should be improved from top to bottom and looking forward to success."
Angola
Coach: Sarah Clary, 1st season
2019: 1st NECC Meet, 4th West Noble Sectional, inc. West Noble Regional
Youth is everywhere for the Hornets. Clary moves up to her alma mater after coaching the harriers at Angola Middle School last year. Eight of the nine girls running are underclassmen, including five freshmen.
Angola's top two runners graduated in Samantha Biernat and Taylor Clemens. The team's postseason journey was sidetracked by an injury to Biernat.
The Hornets' leading returner in sophomore Gracynn Hinkley, who qualified for semi-state last year with a 13th-place finish in the West Noble Regional.
Leading the newcomers are sophomore Isabella Budak and freshmen Ava Budak, Riley Pepple and Holly Schneider.
"This year's team is young and full of new faces, but makes up for their age in work ethic and excitement for the sport of running," Clary said. "We are looking forward to a great season of growth across the board."
West Noble
Coach: Kirstin Alles, 4th season
2019: 3rd NECC, 2nd West Noble Sectional, 7th West Noble Regional
The Chargers plan on still being a top contender in the NECC and sectional with four returning letter winners.
Lost to graduation were Yarency Murillo, Gabrielle Foreman and Nallely Villalobos. Murillo was a semi-state qualifier last season.
Megan Wallen will lead West Noble this season. She finished in 20th at the West Noble Sectional and 44th at the West Noble Regional.
Also back with experience are Erin Shoemaker, Thalia Parson and Elizabeth Christlieb.
The newcomers that are expected to make an impact are freshmen Ruby Clark, Yoseline Haro and Breanna Moreno.
"Despite differences this season may bring with new COVID guidelines, the girls are ready to race after not having a track season this past spring," Alles said. "Our seniors are especially ready for their final high school cross country season. With a young team, we are excited to see what this season holds."
Westview
Coach: Lyle Bontrager, 1st season
2019: 5th NECC, 5th West Noble Sectional, 9th West Noble Regional
The Warriors expect to be compete in the the conference and sectional once again, especially with their leading running in Deann Fry returning.
Fry finished in ninth at last year's sectional race, then came in 48th in the regional round.
Niki Miller and Raegan Bender were both a part of the regional-qualifying team from last year and are back this season.
Abby Bontrager, Eve Niccum, Inah Miller and Stacy Stutzman make up the rest of the Warrior lineup.
"This team is fearless when it comes to anything in their path," Lyle Bontrager said. "I feel lucky to have such a group of determined girls to work with. Any coach would be lucky to have a group like them."
Garrett
Coach: Jim Petre
2019: eighth at Northrop Sectional
The Railroaders didn’t lose any runners from last year’s squad, and return a top frontrunner in junior Nataley Armstrong, a two-time semi-state qualifier.
Also back from last season are Madilyn Malcolm, Valencia Placencia, and Aida Haynes.
They’ll team with a group of five freshmen who can step in and help, Petre believes.
“They were all good runners for the middle school team and should help give us some depth. With nobody lost from last year, I think the girls can have a good season.”
Central Noble
Coach: Clint Phares
2019: 6th NECC, 6th West Noble Sectional
The Cougars should be young this season after their lone senior Kylie Zumbrun graduated last season.
She was a regional qualifier in back-to-back seasons.
Churubusco
Coach: Kermit Hogeston, 9th season
2019: 8th NECC, 8th West Noble Sectional
The Eagles hope to improve after dropping one spot at the conference race last season from the meet in 2018.
Katie Graft, Churubusco's top runner in 2019, has graduated.
So it's up to seniors Allie Basinger and Katelynn Schuman to lead this year's squad. Junior Cara Debolt and sophomore Eva Refeld are both returning letter winners.
Freshman Jorja Debolt is a newcomer that is expected to make an impact.
Fremont
Coach: Tanner Wall, 3rd season
2019: Did not field a full team in postseason meets
The Eagles have a tough pack in a small group despite graduating top harrier Grace Schmucker, who will run for NCAA Division II Lewis University in Illinois.
Sophomores Natalie Gochenour and Makayla Gumbel were regional qualifiers last year. Junior Kayla McCullough also qualified for regional as a freshman, but had last season spoiled by a torn anterior cruciate ligament in one of her knees.
Senior Katie Berlew was also sidelined by injuries last postseason. She has bounced back with a great summer of training with aspirations to compete in the triathlon in college.
Freshman Hallie Shrewsburg will run in the fifth spot. That rounds out the Eagle roster, so health is essential.
"I am excited for this girls team," Wall said. "Even with the loss of Grace, we still have a lot of talent coming back and we're looking to get to regionals as a team this year.
Lakeland
Coach: Thom Taylor
2019: 9th NECC Meet, 9th West Noble Sectional
Of the eight girls running for the Lakers, four are freshmen and two are sophomores.
“We’re pretty inexperienced,” Taylor said. “We’ll try to continue to move up in the conference and into the sectional.”
Lakeland is led by junior Monica Guzman, a regional qualifier last season.
Prairie Heights
Coach: Susan Allshouse, 3rd season
2019: 7th NECC Meet, 7th West Noble Sectional
The Panthers are growing. The roster is up to 12 girls and it has a solid foundation with regional qualifiers returning in juniors Allison Steele and Roshelle Bell and seniors in their fourth year in the program in Kiana Allshouse and Sam Roberts.
"Prairie Heights is looking forward to a strong season," Susan Allshouse said. "We are looking for both girls (Roberts and Kiana Allshouse) to finish their careers strong."
Six letterwinners return, and a quartet of freshmen with great potential is added the program.
Hamilton
Coach: Garry May, 1st season
Only two girls ran for the Marines in last year’s West Noble Sectional, and three were out as of Aug. 9. May is looking for more runners. “It’s a work in progress,” he said. “It’s about getting to know each other, learning as much as we can and developing, and hopefully we can have a healthy season.”
May, a 2004 Angola High School graduate, is back in northeast Indiana after living in the Baltimore, Maryland, area for almost 11 years. He was an assistant track and cross country coach at NCAA Division I Towson University for over 7 ½ years, spent about three years as an assistant track and cross country coach at NCAA Division III Goucher College, then was the athletic director at Dulaney High School for two years. Dulaney is a school of 2,000 students north of Baltimore.
Eastside
Coach: Christian Grube, third season
Sophomore Kennedy Helbert will have some company this season after being the Blazers’ only runner last year.
“That was tough being the only one,” Grube said. “She started to run better later in the season.”
Sophomore Maddy Rohm and freshman Chloe Buss will also be on the team this year.
“Maddy is very motivated to do well,” Grube said. Buss, who is also a swimmer, will be a “natural runner,” Grube said. “She came in going at a pretty fast pace.”
Lakewood Park
Coach: Jon Elwood, fourth season
The Panthers have three runners who have put in the time in the offseason. They ran with members of the boys team even when official team practices weren’t allowed due to COVID 19.
Heather Elwood, Danielle Lesser and Samantha Hartz will be the Panthers’ runners. Elwood said all are taking aim at setting a school record.
