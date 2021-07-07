FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost to Lake County 12-3 Tuesday night at Parkview Field in the first game of a six-game series between the two teams.
The TinCaps answered Lake County’s two runs in the top of the first inning with two of their own in the bottom half. But the Captains continued to score and Fort Wayne was not able to keep up.
Lake County scored three times in the fourth inning to take an 8-2 lead.
The Captains had 15 hits, including seven four extra bases.
Designated hitter Victor Nova was 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and five runs batted in to lead Lake County. Leftfielder Will Brennan was 4-for-6 with three runs scored.
Jonny Homza singled, doubled and scored a run for Fort Wayne. Tirso Ornelas walked twice and drove in a run.
Moises Lugo (0-3) started pitching and took the loss for the TinCaps. He allowed five earned runs, six hits and two walks over three innings.
On Monday, the San Diego Padres promoted infielder Kelvin Melean from Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio. Melean was hitting .272 (43-158) with two home runs, 23 RBIs, 23 runs scored and 10 doubles. He played second base, third base and shortstop and had a .934 fielding percentage, making only eight errors in 122 fielding chances.
The TinCaps will host Lake County today at 7:05 p.m. on a Thirsty Thursday at Parkview Field. There will be drink specials, including discounted domestic draft beers.
