AUBURN — Once Zach Collins knew he won the 100-meter championship at the Marion boys track regional last week, he was pretty happy about it.
That was a while after the Lakewood Park senior crossed the finish line.
Coaches (head coach Daron White and sprints coach Wes Rowlader) told me I won. I was like ‘Oh, OK.’ It was surprising. It was pretty cool.”
Collins became Lakewood Park’s second state qualifier, and will run in the state meet at Ben Davis in Indianapolis Friday. Colton White was the first two years ago in the 800.
Joining the Panthers’ young track program for the first time, Collins wasn’t expecting a trip to state. He also ran the 200 and did the long jump and high jump this season, but near the end focused on the 100, in which he felt he had the best chance to advance.
“I figured I’d try to work hard and see how far I could get,” Collins said. “There are a lot of fast guys. I didn’t think I’d be one of them.
“This is my first season. Making it there, it’s hard to believe that I did it. I have good coaches that teach me how to do better and get my technique down.”
Collins was a star player on Lakewood Park’s back-to-back soccer sectional champs, and was the KPC Media Group All-Area Prep of the Year last fall. Daron White coached him in soccer and was happy to see him come out in the spring.
“It’s a lot of hard work and some natural ability,” Coach White said. “We’re glad he came out this year. I’ve worked on him for four years now.
“We know soccer is his first love. In the spring season doing travel soccer, we knew that was important to him, especially when he was younger trying to get better so he could play in college.”
Had Collins been close to Coach White after last week’s race, he would have known about his first-place finish sooner.
“I was more toward the start when he was running at the regional,” the coach said. “I was standing by myself. When they announced that he won I think the people around me thought I was crazy because I was pretty excited.”
The 100-meter dash happens very quickly. It involves the fastest runners, but winning requires more than just running fast.
“You want to get a really good start. The start can make or break a finish,” Collins said. “Every one hundreth of a second counts. You need to start strong and finish strong.”
Rowlader agrees.
“You’ve got to have a quick start and a good finish,” he said. “The starts look different depending on the person and the training they receive. You’ve got to maintain that top speed for as long as you can.”
Collins ran his personal best of 11 seconds in both the sectional and regional. He has run a 10.9 with hand-held timing, and would like to get the official 10.9 Saturday.
“That would be terrific,” he said.
Either way, his trip to state is a huge boost for Lakewood Park track, now in its fourth year.
“We were pretty disappointed that we lost last year (due to COVID) with momentum (for the program), but then a lot of kids came out this year. We kept that momentum going. To get another kid to state, that’s incredible,” Coach White said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.