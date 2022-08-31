High Schools
Fremont's homecoming parade set
FREMONT — Fremont High School's homecoming parade will go down Toledo Street starting at 6 p.m. on Friday.
The parade participants will include the homecoming court, each class' float, the FHS marching band, FHS and youth cheerleaders, the middle school fall sports teams, 2021 homecoming queen Jada Rhonehouse and the elected grand marshall.
The Eagles' varsity homecoming football game will follow at 7 p.m. as they take North Central High School from Pioneer, Ohio.
Prep Boys Soccer
Barons down Knights
WATERLOO — DeKalb defeated Northeast 8 Conference rival East Noble 7-0 Tuesday in the Baron program's first home match played on the new FieldTurf at Cecil E. Young Field.
Carric Joachim and Imanol Hernandez each had three goals for the Barons. Hernandez also had an assist.
Nate Fillenwarth also scored for DeKalb, and Carter Neumann had two assists. Asher Hallam and Carter Cox each had an assist.
In area action Wednesday, Prairie Heights lost at home to Wayne, 6-0.
Warriors roll at Garrett
GARRETT — Westview beat Garrett 8-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Tuesday.
Teague Misner had two goals for the Warriors, and Bodie Martin had two assists. Nico Cochs added a goal and three assists. Valentino Cevese made two saves in goal to earn the shutout.
Mohammed Aamer had a goal and an assist for Westview. Brady Yoder, Braden Kauffman, Carson Brown and Ian Bontrager had a goal apiece.
Heights falls to ECA
ELKHART — Prairie Heights lost to Elkhart Christian Academy 3-0 on Tuesday.
The Eagles scored all of their goals in the second half.
In goal for the Panthers, Sam Zolman made four saves and Elijah Zolman made three stops.
In other area action on Tuesday, Lakeland lost at NorthWood 7-0.
DeKalb defeats Knights
KENDALLVILLE — DeKalb defeated East Noble 6-0 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Tuesday.
Jaylin Carroll had four goals and an assist to lead the Barons. Riley Exford and Charity Lewis each had a goal and an assist. Sydney Mansfield earned the shutout in goal.
Addisyn Ritchie made nine saves over 60 minutes in goal for the Knights.
Prep Boys Tennis
Fremont wins at Angola
ANGOLA — Fremont defeated Angola 5-0 Wednesday in a Northeast Corner Conference dual at Wright Courts.
The Eagles are 11-1, 3-0 in the NECC. The Hornets are 0-6 overall.
Fremont won the junior varsity dual 7-0.
Fremont 5, Angola 0
Singles: 1. Brody Foulk (F) def. Aidan Buchanan 6-0, 6-0. 2. Colton Guthrie (F) def. Haven Stockamp 6-0, 6-3. 3. Jeremy Rode (F) def. Johan Mina 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Aiden Dornbush-Andrew McEntarfer (F) def. Quinn Aldred-Brady Warren 6-4, 6-1. 2. Corbin Beeman-Tyler Miller (F) def. Jed Mortorff-Max Brandon 6-1, 7-5.
EN bests NorthWood
NAPPANEE — East Noble handled NorthWood 5-0 in a non-conference dual on Tuesday.
The Knights only lost one games in singles as they got straight-set victories from Vittorio Bona at No. 1, Ettore Bona at No. 2 and Brycen Ortiz at No. 3.
East Noble 5, NorthWood 0
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Caleb Yoder 6-0, 6-0. 2. Ettore Bona (EN) def. Caleb Vincent 6-1, 6-0. 3. Brycen Ortiz (EN) def. Joe Hahn 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Nic Anderson-Logan Perry 6-3, 6-0. 2. Jackson Leedy-Grant Schermerhorn (EN) def. Wes Newcomer-Ty Stanovich 6-4, 6-1.
Chargers top Lakers
LAGRANGE — West Noble won over Lakeland 4-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Tuesday.
The Chargers won all the singles matches in straight sets with Nate Shaw at No. 1, Nevin Phares at No. 2 and Luke Schermerhorn at No. 3.
The Lakers earned their lone point with a straight-set victory from the No. 2 doubles team of Ethan Rasbaugh and Tyler Yoder.
West Noble received junior varsity singles wins from Lee Stringfellow (6-0) and Johnny Rutter (8-3).
West Noble 4, Lakeland 1
Singles: 1. Nate Shaw (WN) def. Wyatt Priestley 6-1, 6-4. 2. Nevin Phares (WN) def. Dominic Lawrence 7-5, 6-2. 3. Luke Schermerhorn (WN) def. Isaac Larimer 6-3, 7-6 (7-2).
Doubles: 1. Miguel Mayorga-Isaac Mast (WN) def. Xia Leu-Brayden Miles 7-5, 6-1. 2. Ethan Rasbaugh-Tyler Miller (LL) def. Nolan Kelly-Andrew Deel 6-1, 6-0.
Unified Flag Football
Barons open season with win
FORT WAYNE — The DeKalb Unified Flag Football opened its 2022 campaign with a victory on the road against Homestead, defeating the Spartans 46-19.
Prep Volleyball
Angola sweeps Falcons
BENTON — Angola swept Fairfield Tuesday 25-8, 25-9, 25-16 in a matchup of the top teams in the Northeast Corner Conference.
Mya Ball had 15 kills, five digs, two solo blocks and two aces for the Hornets. Ava Harris had 25 assists, 11 digs, a solo block, a block assist, and put all 18 of her serves in play with three aces. Morgan Gaerte had 11 kills and four aces.
Morgan Gawthrop had 20 assists for the Falcons. Brea Garber had four kills and two blocks.
In area action Wednesday, Heritage won at Eastside 25-9, 25-10, 25-8.
DeKalb rallies past PH
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — DeKalb comes back from a two sets to one deficit to defeated Prairie Heights in a non-conference match on Tuesday. The scores were 25-21, 12-25, 13-25, 25-21, 15-13.
Brooklyn Barkhaus had nine kills and five digs for the Barons, and was 12-of-13 serving. Sophia Jackson had 20 assists, eight digs, six kills, two aces and two block assists. Margherita Penzo had eight kills, five digs and three block assists. Kayla Leins had 19 digs, and Olivia Kracium added five block assists.
Trevyn Terry had 15 kills, five digs, two solo blocks and two block assists for the Panthers. She also put all 14 of her serves in play with two aces. Sage Walworth had 16 digs and 10 kills. Jaelynn Graber had 34 assists, five digs and four kills, and pit all 11 of her serves in play with two aces. Adilynn Smith had 30 digs and two aces.
In other area action Tuesday, Churubusco won at Columbia City in four sets (22-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-22).
Prep Girls Golf
Barons fall to Norwell
BLUFFTON — DeKalb lost to Norwell 169-187 in a Northeast 8 Conference match on Tuesday at Timber Ridge Golf Course.
Baron Sophie Pfister was medalist with a personal-best nine-hole score of 35, and Lillie Cone fired a 37. DeKalb also had Delaney Cox with a personal-best 47 and Bella Karch with 69.
Anna Dodane led the Knights with 38. Norwell had three girls shoot in the 40s, Ellie Gatton with 42, Emma Dodane with 43 and Emilyn Heaston with 46.
Prep Cross Country
LPC's VandeVelde wins at Woodlan
WOODBURN — Lakewood Park Christian's Jackson VandeVelde was the winner of the boys' race in a meet hosted by Woodlan on Tuesday.
The Panther boys placed second in the meet.
Nine Lakewood Park harriers set personal records. Five Panthers had top 10 finishes.
Prep Cross Country
Heights takes part in NECC 6-Way
EMMA — The Prairie Heights girls went 3-2 Tuesday while the Panther boys went 2-3 in the Northeast Corner Conference 6-Way meet at Westview.
Both Panther teams defeated Fairfield and Hamilton and lost to Westview and Central Noble. The PH girls won over Lakeland while the Panther boys lost to the Lakers.
No other details on the meet were made available as of Wednesday evening.
Middle School Cross Country
Charger teams win vs. Blazers, Marines
BUTLER — Both West Noble Middle School teams defeated Eastside and Hamilton Tuesday. The Blazer teams defeated the Marines.
Eastside's Brody Smith was fifth in the boys' race in 12 minutes, 2 seconds. Teammate Luke Daniels was sixth in 12:22.
In the girls' race, Taylor Mack led the Blazers in sixth place overall at 14:25.
Tuesday's Eastside finishers
Girls — 6. Taylor Mack 14:25, 15. Emmie Reinig 16:39, 18. Elly Fuller 17:55, 20. Khloe Akey 18:09, 21. Sienna Stilley 18:20, 22. Shelby Kauffman 18:29, 28. Layla Fritz 20:20.
Boys — 5. Brody Smith 12:02, 6. Luke Daniels 12:22, 10. Nolan Davis 14:12, 11. Levi Steury 14:25, 13. William McCreery 15:04, 20. Gage Donaldson 16:19, 21. Nick Bitterling 16:27, 26. Kaiden Czaja 21:02.
