ORLANDO, Fla. — Twenty-three athletes from Angola’s Tri-State Gymnastics competed in the National Gymnastics Association National Championships last week. The local club brought home four national championships, three runner-up finishes and 18 top 10 medalists.
Emmerson Mallory won national championships in Level 3 on the vault, uneven bars and all-around. Natalei Patton won a national title on the vault in Level 3 and was a national runner-up all-around at Level 3. Maleah Tanner and Brooke Clark both won national titles on the vault at Level 6.
Also having national runner-up finishes for TSG were Angola’s Olivia Conklin on the balance beam in Level 6 and Pleasant Lake’s Arlee Covell on the vault at Level 3.
The NGA National Championships showcased over 2,000 athletes from 27 different states.
