Prep Boys Basketball Lakers defeat Hamilton
HAMILTON — Lakeland defeated Hamilton 83-28 in a first-round game of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Tuesday.
Eleven players scored for the Lakers, led by Christian Troyer with 15 points and four steals. Nate Keil had 14 points and four rebounds. Freshman Levi Cook had 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Marines will play in a consolation game today.
LPC gets by Trinity Greenlawn
SOUTH BEND — Lakewood Park Christian defeated Trinity Greenlawn 37-34 on Tuesday.
Mason Posey led the Panthers (4-6) with 16 points. Logan Parrett and Cameron Hindle each had seven points.
Prep Girls Basketball Garrett loses to Falcons in NECC
BENTON — Garrett battled with Fairfield for much of the game Wednesday, but lost to the Falcons 57-39 in a quarterfinal game of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament.
Eva Herbert and Brea Garber each had 14 points for the Falcons (16-2). The Railroaders are 8-10.
Fairfield will host West Noble in a semifinal game Friday at 6 p.m. That game will be replayed late Friday night and Saturday morning on WHME television (Ch. 46, South Bend).
In other quarterfinal action Wednesday, Central Noble won at Angola 52-30. The Cougars (18-0) will travel to Eastside for a semifinal game Friday at 6 p.m.
Heights loses to Falcons
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights lost to Fairfield 69-19 in a first-round game of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Tuesday.
Ava Boots had seven points and Kylee Leland scored five for the Panthers, who will play in a consolation game today.’
Bailey Willard and Brea Garber each had 19 points for the Falcons.
Prep Wrestling Barons beat RedHawks
WATERLOO — DeKalb defeated Goshen 40-33 in a non-conference dual on Tuesday. The Barons had five pins and won two matches by technical fall.
DeKalb 40, Goshen 33
106 — Abbott (D) won by pin. 113 — Waldon (D) won by pin. 120 — Chase (D) won by pin. 126 — Anderson (D) lost 5-0. 132 — Hansen (D) was pinned. 138 — Toder (D) was pinned. 145 — Brax. Miller (D) won by tech. fall 17-2. 152 — Knepper (D) won by tech. fall 17-2. 160 — Flores (G) won 3-0. 170 — Dunn (D) lost 9-5. 182 — Detweiler (G) pinned Blaker. 195 — Long (D) was pinned. 220 — Lytle (D) won by pin. 285 — Hartleroad (D) won by pin.
Cougars rout Knights
FORT WAYNE — Central Noble defeated Bishop Luers 60-15 on Tuesday.
Conner Fish (113 pounds), Ethan Skinner (182) and Jaxon Kitchen (132) had pins for the Cougars. The Knights had forfeits in seven weight classes.
Central Noble 60, Bishop Luers 15
106 — Fleshman (CN) won by forfeit. 113 — C. Fish (CN) pinned Gatchell, 1:28. 120 — Hein (BL) won by forfeit. 126 — Mo. Daring (BL) won by Broom, :27. 132 — Kitchen (CN) pinned M. Smith, :59. 138 — Rockey (CN) won by forfeit. 145 — Ernsberger (CN) won by forfeit. 152 — Duncan (CN) won by forfeit. 160 — P. Boots (CN) won by forfeit. 170 — S. Hoover (CN) won by forfeit. 182 — Skinner (CN) pinned Girardot, 3:21. 195 — Mi. Daring (BL) dec. Copas 15-12. 220 — double forfeit. 285 — B. Pieper (CN) def. Myers, injury default.
Knights win at West Noble
LIGONIER — East Noble defeated West Noble 57-15 on the Chargers’ senior night Tuesday.
Abram Olvera won by pin for the Chargers. Taiden Chambers, Nolan Parks and Mike LeCount won decisions for West Noble.
Dustin Richardson, Chase Wallen, Carson Hamman and Yahir Reyes won exhibition matches for the Chargers.
Prep Gymnastics Knights win home opener
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble won its home opener on Tuesday, defeating Warsaw 97.05-56.375. NorthWood individual Emilee Conrad scored 29.025 all-around score.
Prep Swimming DeKalb competes at Norwell
OSSIAN — DeKalb’s girls and boys teams competed against Norwell in dual competition Tuesday. Team scores were not reported.
The DeKalb girls won the 200 medley relay with the team of Alexis Shipe, Arabella Rogers, Layla Chautle and Ella Marzolf.
Competing individually, Eastside’s Chloe Buss set a new school record in the indiivdual medley at 2:40.4. The Blazers’ Johnny Buss broke his own school record in the 50 freestyle with a 28.23 clocking.
The Eastside girls unit of Maddy Rohm, Laney Millay, Morgyn Willibey and Buss set a new school record in the 200 freestyle relay of 2:06.85.
DeKalb girls vs. Norwell
200 Medley Relay: 1. DeKalb (Shipe, Rogers, Chautle, Marzolf) 2:19.53. 5. Eastside (Millay, Buss, Rohm, Willibey) 2:32.21. 200 Freestyle: 1. Meredith (Nwl) 2:11.52, 3. Rohm (ES) 2:25.15, 5. Shipe (DK) 2:37.6, 6. Marzolf (DK) 3:04.75. 200 IM: 1. Page (Nwl) 2:32.27, 2. Buss (ES) 2:40.4. 50 Freestyle: 1. Melcher (Nwl) 26.99, 3. Chautle (DK) 29.31, 4. Rogers (DK) 29.48, 6. Gentis (DK) 41.03.
Diving: 1. Meredith (Nwl) 191.1. 100 Butterfly: 1. Coyne (Nwl) 1:07.57, 4. Shipe (DK) 1:24.95. 100 Freestyle: 1. Melcher (Nwl) 59.56, 2. Buss (ES) 1:01.77, 5. Gentis (DK) 1:33.07. 500 Freestyle: 1. Page (Nwl) 6:04.65, 2. Rohm (ES) 6:30.64, 5. Willibey (ES) 7:42.76.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Norwell (Peterson, Wenger, Coyne, Page) 1:57.48, 4. DeKalb (Rogers, Marzolf, Shipe, Chautle) 2:06.17, 5. Eastside (Rohm, Millay, Willibey, Buss) 2:06.85. 100 Backstroke: 1. Ervin (Nwl) 1:12.95, 2. Rogers (DK) 1:14.92, 5. Millay (ES) 1:46.15. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Krug (Nwl) 1:17.76, 2. Chautle (DK) 1:21.3, 5. Willibey (ES) 1:52.48. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Norwell (Rinkenberger, Ervin, Huffman, Coyne) 4:27.74.
DeKalb boys vs. Norwell
200 Medley Relay: 1. Norwell (Lobsiger, McCartney, Strunk, Singleton) 1:59.38, 4. DeKalb (Richardson, Yarian, Stuckey, Meyer) 2:17.81. 200 Freestyle: 1. Williamson (Nwl) 2:21.95. 200 IM: Peterson (Nwl) 2:20.61. 50 Freestyle: 1. Reidenbach (Nwl) 23.87, 4. Yarian (DK) 26.11, 5. Buss (ES) 28.23, 6. Stuckey (DK) 34.38.
100 Butterfly: 1. Lobsiger (Nwl) 1:01.64, 3. Meyer (DK) 1:05.75. 100 Freestyle: 1. Peterson (Nwl) 55.75, 3. Richardson (DK) 1:02.37, 5. Willibey (ES) 1:17.13, 6. Stuckey (DK) 1:17.87. 500 Freestyle: 1. Melcher (Nwl) 5:41.99, 2. Meyer (DK) 5:52.46.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Norwell (Strunk, Garza, Graft, Singleton0 1:47.13, 4. DeKalb (Yarian, Stuckey, Richardson, Meyer) 1:53.92. 100 Backstroke: 1. Lobsiger (Nwl) 1:04.45, 2. Richardson (DK) 1:01.2, 4. Willibey (ES) 1:29.63. Breaststroke: 1. Meredith (Nwl) 1:09.24, 3. Yarian (DK) 1:17.8, 4. Buss (ES) 1:22.44. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Norwell (Gerber, Garza, Steffen, Lobsiger) 4:21.15.
College Basketball Trine women defeat Scots
ALMA, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s basketball team defeated Alma 66-53 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game Wednesday evening at Art Smith Arena.
The game was tied at 30 at the half, then the Thunder outscored the Scots 24-8 in the third quarter.
Trine (12-3, 6-0 MIAA) won without starting post player Sam Underhill and made 17-of-20 free throws. Makayla Ardis had 19 points. Sidney Wagner and Abby Sanner each had 14 points. Wagner had six rebounds and three assists while Sanner grabbed seven boards. Katie Sloneker chipped in 10 points and six rebounds starting in place of Underhill.
Taylor Sas had 17 points for Alma (4-11, 2-4).
Middle School Basketball Baron 7th grade girls best NH
DeKalb’s seventh grade girls basketball team defeated New Haven 67-11 on Tuesday.
Mollee Sonnenberg had 16 points and six steals to lead the Barons (11-2). Evie Weber had 14 points and four rebounds, and Kyla Kjendalen added nine points and five steals.
Tiegan Jordan and Avalynn Schache each had eight points for DeKalb, and Schache also had five steals. The Barons also had six points and six rebounds from McCailin Rice, four points and nine boards from Shaye Turley, and two points from Lydia McHenry.
Corrections
Lakeland senior Alivia Rasler had a Laker girls basketball record 14 steals in the the Lakers’ 71-14 victory at Hamilton in a first-round game of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Tuesday. That information was incorrect in Wednesday’s edition.
The old single-game record was 11 steals by Amie Burger in 1994 and 1995.
Also, former longtime Hamilton High School assistant basketball coach Roy Charleswood is a DeKalb High School graduate. That information was incorrect in a feature story on Charleswood that was in the Jan. 4 edition.
The KPC Media Group sports department regrets the errors.
