WATERLOO — DeKalb is taking the bad with the good as the 2021 football season gets under way.
The Barons graduated 22 seniors, and will have a largely untested lineup as the season begins.
“It’s tough to come back from that. That was a good football class,” second-year coach Seth Wilcox said. “We’re going to be young. We only have five or six guys returning from last year.
“This summer has been all about gaining experience in scrimmages and practices. We have a roster full of talent that should be able to get the job done.”
Being able to talk about the summer is the good part for Wilcox. Last year, it was uncertain if the season would go on after spring sports had been canceled due to COVID, and the preseason was cut way short.
To make matters worse, the Barons played their opening game with Angola, then were sidelined for three games, idling them for a month.
“Having an offseason is a huge difference,” Wilcox said. “ Coming in as a first-year head coach last year and jumping right into July and August didn’t give us a lot of time to prepare, or put together the program that I wanted.
“We’ve focused a lot on culture. We have a great leadership committee that we’ve put together. It’s made up of players who have really set the vision in the past for our program. Obviously, extra time with Xs and Os has been really good for us as well.”
The leadership committee is making sure everyone knows what playing Baron football means.
“We came up with the core values of our program, what we thought would be important if we were going to be a championship program,” Wilcox said. “They came up with an acronym, BEST — belief, energy, selfless, trust.
“They’ve been really good holding our guys accountable to that. It’s been good to see.”
Among the returnees are juniors Tegan Irk and Donnie Wiley. Irk became the starting quarterback for the last few games a year ago, while Wiley figures to be a top receiver.
DeKalb has a new offensive coordinator in Pat McMullen, who has moved from New York and has experience coaching at the college level.
“Building experience, especially in the early part of the season (will be a key),” Wilcox said. “We’ve had some good scrimmages and some good coachable moments. Early on, it’s going to be getting experience for this young team, and being able to grow and learn from mistakes.
“That was the big thing we missed last year losing those three games at the beginning of the season. We missed those learning experiences early on. It’s going to be good to get that this year.”
Defense is usually a question mark early.
“You don’t really tackle in the summer,” Wilcox said. “That first time you get to go live and see who can tackle, that starts to put some people in positions.”
DeKalb figures to be a work in progress. But like everyone else, the Barons are excited to get going.
“You never really know what you have until Week 1 and that first game, Wilcox said. “You start to get an idea of who you have on your team and who can play.
“We’re excited. We feel we made a lot of progress in the summer. That Week 1 game (at home vs. Angola) will tell us where we’re at.”
