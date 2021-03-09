ANGOLA – Brent Cox became a key piece to the success of the Trine men’s basketball team this season, and he still has plenty of room to grow.
The Thunder finished off a perfect 17-0 season Saturday with a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament championship, and 2019 East Noble graduate Cox led them with 21 points and eight rebounds in the 64-62 win over Albion. Cox had a putback to take the lead and was fouled on the play. He converted a three-point play to give Trine a three-point lead with 16 seconds left.
On Tuesday, Cox was named to the All-MIAA first team because of his production during the 2020-21 season.
“It’s been unreal for real, especially with the group of guys I got to do it with. These guys are really my best friends,” Cox said.
“He’s really worked at getting better at so many facets of the game. He’s gotten so much stronger in the weight room. His shot selection has improved tremendously, which why he’s shooting such a high percentage (52 percent),” Trine men’s basketball head coach Brooks Miller said.
Cox started all 17 games for the Thunder this season and averaged 14 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, both improvements from the 2019-20 season. He shot 52 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from three this season.
“I don’t know what it is, but I can tell that I’ve improved quite a bit,” Cox said.
Cox may not be able to describe how he’s improved, but according to Miller, it ultimately came down to him be more comfortable.
“I think it was early on this year. He’s a very confident young man. The weight room helped him a lot in that area as well,” Miller said.
Cox said he put on 20 pounds of muscle during last offseason, and the repetition in practice with the guys he was playing with made the game easier because he was thinking less and just playing.
“His urgency level has gotten to a point to where this is so important to him, so he leads with his intensity and his energy. He’s probably the most aggressive and intense guy we have on our team, and we have a lot of them,” Miller said.
Even in a world of social distancing and wearing masks on and off the court, Cox said this year’s team became really close with one another.
“Coach Miller kept telling us to, ‘Embrace the madness.’ All of the adversity, all of the weird stuff kept happening, and we kind of took that and it fueled us to go harder,” Cox said. “I think it really paid off.”
It did pay off with the undefeated season and the first MIAA Tournament title in program history, but unfortunately, the Thunder won’t be able to play for national championship because the NCAA canceled the winter championships for the 2020-21 season.
However, Trine returns everyone on the roster for the 2021-22 season, including Cox, who is only a sophomore.
“It something we talked about all season long,” Cox said. “Even towards the beginning when we didn’t know how good we were going to be this year. We were already talking about what we got next year. We can still prove ourselves next year. Now, that we’ve made a great run this year, we’re all excited to do the same thing next season.”
Miller is also excited about the prospects of next season for the Thunder and for Cox.
“I see him becoming the best player in our conference as a senior,” Miller said. “I see him as being one of the best players to play here at Trine University, if he continues on this path of what he’s doing in the offseason and his work ethic. When we recruited Brent, I told him, ‘How special would it be to accomplish the things we can accomplish 30 minutes from your hometown, in an arena like this with the atmosphere we can have. You’ll end up with a great degree. You’ll be able to say you’re a part of championship programs.’ And I don’t think you can say there’s any championship you can earn that was more satisfying than the one we won on Saturday.”
