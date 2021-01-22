Prep Gymnastics
Hornets victorious in return
FORT WAYNE — Angola defeated Wayne and Fort Wayne South Side Wednesday at Wayne High School in its first meet back from COVID-19 quarantine.
Ashtyn Evans won the vault and uneven bars (9.55) for the Hornets. Audrey Wilkinson won the balance beam, and Summer Allen placed first on the floor exercise.
Angola will host Wawasee Saturday in a rescheduled meet. The meet will start at 11 a.m. at Central Gym.
The Hornets was tied for second with Valparaiso in the Indiana High School Gymnastics Coaches’ poll for the second straight week. The poll was released on Wednesday.
Barons best Northrop
WATERLOO — DeKalb defeated Northrop 103.475-95.325 on Wednesday night at the Classic City Center after falling to Bishop Dwenger Tuesday 107.4-103.1 in a matchup of state-ranked teams in Fort Wayne.
On Wednesday, Baron Sarah Boyd was the all-around medalist with 35.5. She won the vault (9.35) and the uneven bars (9.3) and was second on the floor exercise with 8.65.
DeKalb’s Lauren Blythe won the balance beam with 8.95 and was second all-around with 34.1. She was second on the bars with 8.25.
Allison Burton was third in both the bars (7.775) and beam (8.275) for the Barons. Myca Miller was third on the vault with 8.9, and Taylor Zacharias placed third on the floor with 8.625.
On Tuesday, DeKalb traveled to Bishop Dwenger. In the latest state coaches’ poll released on Wednesday. The Barons are ranked 14th and the Saints are tied for 15th.
Boyd won the vault and was second on the bars with 9.1 to lead the Barons. She was third on the floor with 9.275 and was third all-around.
Miller was second on the vault with 8.9 for DeKalb, and Blythe was fourth on the beam.
Chargers fall to Wawasee
SYRACUSE — West Noble lost to Wawasee 82.25-78.925 Tuesday.
The Warriors are ranked 18th in the latest state coaches’ poll released on Wednesday and was short-handed against the Chargers Tuesday.
Wawasee started the meet with four girls competing, then lost one midway through the meet because of injury. However, most of their scores were in the 8s and 7s to get past West Noble.
For the Chargers, Valerie Diaz was second on the uneven bars with 5.65. Rachel Klages finished third on vault with 7.825, and Taylor Shoemaker was third on the balance beam with 6.6.
Girls Basketball Fremont loses close one; Churubusco wins
FREMONT — Fremont lost to Woodlan 41-40 on Wednesday.
The Warriors (7-10) outscored the Eagles 13-4 in the fourth quarter to come back and win. Avah Smith scored the game-winning basket inside as she was fouled with four seconds left off a Woodlan offensive rebound.
Fremont led by 10 with a little under six minutes to play, but did not make a field goal over the final five and a half minutes and only made one of six free throws in the final two minutes. The Eagles were 12-of-26 from the foul line for the game.
Dakotah Krohn had 22 points and four steals for Woodlan. She played the entire fourth quarter with four fouls and did not foul out.
Jada Rhonehouse led Fremont (4-16) with 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Kalyn Schlottman and Eva Foulk each had eight points for the Eagles. Schlottman also grabbed five rebounds. Katie Berlew added seven points, nine rebounds and three assists.
In other area action Wednesday, Churubusco won at Canterbury 49-28. The Whitley County Eagles are 5-14.
Another Angola schedule adjustment
ANGOLA — The game between Angola and New Haven scheduled for Monday, Jan. 25 has been canceled with no make-up date.
Prep Swimming DeKalb boys win 1st dual meet
DECATUR — DeKalb won its first dual meet of the season Tuesday, defeating Northeast 8 Conference rival Bellmont 72-46.
The Barons lost the girls’ dual 100-81.
Three girls swam for Eastside in the meet. Madison Rohm finished the 50-yard freestyle in 28.18 seconds and had a time of 1 minute, 21.71 seconds in the 100 butterfly. Chloe Buss finished the 100 butterfly in 1:23.77 and completed the 500 freestyle in 6:29.37. Kennedy Helbert swam 1:35.71 in the 100 backstroke and 8:03.53 in the 500 freestyle.
M.S. Basketball CN boys teams win regular season finales
ALBION — Central Noble’s seventh grade boys basketball team ended its regular season with a 47-10 victory over Lakewood Park Christian Tuesday. The Cougars won the eighth grade game 34-27.
In the eighth grade contest, Jacob Chenoweth had 10 points and Ryne Keirn scored nine to lead CN. Central Noble also had seven points from Redick Zolman, five from Josh Marker, two from Carter Wilkinson and one point from Brody Morgan.
In the seventh grade game, Nick Freeman led the Cougars (12-5 before Thursday’s Junior Northeast Corner Conference Tournament second-round game at Fairfield) with 17 points, five rebounds and two steals. Simeon Gard had nine points, seven rebounds and a blocked shot. Kyle Knafel had nine points and four rebounds. Trey Shisler chipped in six points, three boards, two steals and two assists.
Keegan Knight, Hunter Halsey and Evan Flory had two points apiece for Central Noble. Tyler Broom and Carson Kiebel were both solid defensively in contributing to the win.
