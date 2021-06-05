INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday’s IHSAA Girls Track and Field State Finals at Ben Davis High School featured a few near-misses at the podium for girls from the KPC Media Group area.
East Noble’s Emma Forker was the first to just miss a chance at the podium. She was in the final flight of the long jump, and she finished second with her jump of 17 feet, 9 1/2 inches. However, it was just short of making the finals, which takes the top 10. Forker’s distance was good for 11th overall.
Michelle Nazarov ended up with a jump of 19 feet to win the long jump.
Churubusco’s Kilah Smith competed in both the discus and shot put on Saturday. The shot put ended up being her best event of the day.
Smith fouled on her first two throws in the third flight. On her third throw, she threw 39-3, which was not enough to get her into the finals. The measurement was good for 11th overall. In the discus, Smith finished in 17th place at 115-3.
Shenandoah’s Erikka Hill defended her state title from 2019 and won this year’s shot put championship with a throw of 45-4 1/4. Elkhart’s Mia Pulianas won the discus title at 144-5.
The Knights’ Kylie Garton didn’t make the podium, but she did set a new school record. Her leap of 11 feet broke her own program record that she set last week at the Marion Regional. Garton’s height placed her in 17th in the event. Taylor Jarosinski of Center Grove won the pole vault at 13 feet.
Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong finished in fourth in the first heat of the 400 dash with a time of 1:00.63. Her time ended up being good enough for 20th overall. North Central standout Ramiah Elliott won in a time of 55.08.
The Knights’ 4x100 relay team of Anna Becker, Aaliegha Hudson, Hope Fleck and Forker finished ninth in the first heat and came in 25th overall at the time of 50.39. The quartet from North Central won the event in a time of 47.32.
Indianapolis Cathedral won the team title with 39 points, edging Warren Central’s 38 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.