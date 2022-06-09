BUTLER — Regardless of prior experience in coaching and leadership and what understanding of the personnel a new coach may have, present or past, that coach still needs leaders to help him or her in the new situation.
Brennen Kitchen has had it in seven seniors on his Eastside softball team in his first season in charge. And, my goodness, it’s amazing how it has all come together.
Kitchen, a former Eastside football and baseball coach who is the principal at Riverdale Elementary School in Eastside’s school district, was worried about drama among girls as he had interest in the Blazers softball coaching job. The senior core was big in alleviating those concerns.
“They care about each other,” Kitchen said. “We dress a lot of girls for a reason and the dugout has been loud rooting for their teammates.
“The seniors have provided great leadership. They are not only great softball players, but great people, and they are very positive.”
Skyelar Kessler, Mataya Bireley, Faith McClain, McKenna Hoffelder, Brooke Pittman, Josie Richman and Cadence Gardner are the senior foundation. They all lead in their own way.
“Looking up to other seniors has helped us,” Bireley said. “We all have a voice, and it has worked out well.
“We help in different types of ways. Some have fun with the freshmen, others are strict with them,” Bireley added. “We’re working as a team, and we’re ready to work for a state championship on Saturday.”
Kessler has been known for her energy as she has led on a lot of Blazer teams, especially the girls basketball team that won a 2A sectional championship this past winter. But she has not been the only source of positive energy and knowledge on this softball club.
“I think of myself as a self-motivator and I like to have fun,” Kessler said. “It’s been an amazing, cool atmosphere.
“I’m really thankful for my senior year. It’s really cool how much a small school can work together to do what we have done here.”
McClain is part of this, and has especially led by example with her on-field production. The shortstop is hitting .495 (50-101) with three home runs, 52 runs batted in, 47 runs scored, nine doubles and five triples. She was named an Indiana All-Star by the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana and will play in the North-South All-Star games at Indiana University in Bloomington on June 25.
Gardner has a starting role, while Hoffelder, Pittman and Richman have not played as much recently. But they are all no less valuable as leaders, said Kitchen.
Gardner is Eastside’s starter in left field and is batting .318 (21-66) with 27 runs, 15 RBIs and three doubles out of the No. 8 spot in the batting order.
“Cadence does not get a lot of the spotlight, but she has had a good senior year in left field,” Kitchen said. “She is not real vocal, but she has a quiet leadership about her.”
Hoffelder, Pittman and Richman played quite a bit last year. Hoffelder started at third base, Pittman saw a lot of time as designated player, and Richman pitched a lot. They have not played as much as last year, but have adjusted to their roles and have been great teammates.
“McKenna has probably had a third of the at-bats that she did last year, but her attitude has been absolutely fantastic. She genuinely cares for her teammates,” Kitchen said. “Josie took a back seat to Natalie (Lower) and she had a hard time accepting it at first. But by midseason, she accepted her role and has been one of the loudest players in our dugout.”
Pittman has been a pinch hitter to rely on off the bench for the final half of the season. She had a big moment in the bottom of the sixth inning of the Class 2A Warsaw Semi-State semifinal game last Saturday against Madison-Grant with the bases loaded.
The count got to two strikes, but Pittman was able to put the ball in play. Madison-Grant got a force out at third base on Pittman’s grounder to third for the second out, but a wild Argyll throw to first allowed pinch runner Victoria Roose score the go-ahead run from second base. That run stood and the Blazers won 4-3.
“Brooke has had a great attitude all year,” Kitchen said. “She has been in very high-pressure spots and has given us a spark.”
