Eastside 42, Prairie Heights 7
Eastside 7 21 7 7 — 42
Churubusco 0 0 0 7 — 7
First Quarter
ES — Firestine 4 run (Baker kick), 4:01.
Second Quarter
ES — W.Miller 8 pass from L.Davis (Baker kick), 11:54.
ES — W.Miller 34 pass from L.Davis (Baker kick), 10:32.
ES — P.Smyth 33 pass from L.Davis (Baker kick), :46.9.
Third Quarter
ES — Holman 26 run (Baker kick), 4:50.
Fourth Quarter
ES — Holman 5 run (Baker kick), 4:15.
PH — Hoover 75 run (Hunter kick), 2:34.
TEAM STATISTICS ES PH
First downs 21 2
Rushes-yards 32-212 21-77
Passing yards 183 (-2)
Passing (C-A-I) 13-20-1 4-10-1
Total yards 395 75
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Punts-Avg. 1-64 9-29.8
Penalties-yards 6-55 5-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Eastside: Firestine 17-108, 1 td; Holman 9-69, 2 tds; L.Davis 5-37; Munsey 1-(-2). Prairie Heights: Hoover 10-62, 1 td; Levitz 6-18; Wiseman 1-3; Murley 2-(-1); Hall 2-(-5).
PASSING — Eastside: L.Davis 13-20, 183 yards, 3 tds, 1 int. Prairie Heights: Hoover 4-10, (-2 yards), 1 int.
RECEIVING — Eastside: W.Miller 6-89, 2 tds; P.Smyth 3-55, 1 td; Burns 1-20; Bredemeyer 3-19. Prairie Heights: Hall 1-5; Wiseman 1-1; Culler 2-(-8).
