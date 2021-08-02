LANSING, Mich. — The Fort Wayne TinCaps gained a split of its six-game series with Lansing and snapped a losing streak at three games with a 12-1 victory over the Lugnuts Sunday afternoon at Jackson Field.
The Lugnuts defeated the TinCaps 3-1 on Saturday night. Each team won three games in the series last week.
On Sunday, Agustin Ruiz was 4-for-6 with his 14th home run of the season, drove in four runs and scored two runs to lead Fort Wayne.
Danny Denz did not allow a run nor a hit in four and two-third innings in his start for the TinCaps. He walked one, struck out four and threw 45 of his 67 pitches for strikes.
But Denz did not pitch five innings to qualify for the win while leaving with an 8-0 lead. Sam Keating (3-5) followed Denz and got the win in relief after retiring all four batters he faced.
Reinaldo Ilarraza was 2-for-4 with a walks, two runs scored and two RBIs for the TinCaps (36-42). Zack Mathis added three hits.
On Saturday, Lansing starting pitcher Colin Peluse (5-2) threw six shutout innings, allowing four hits, striking out six and hitting a batter. Jordan Diaz had three hits, including run-scoring singles in the third and sixth innings.
Fort Wayne got its lone run in the seventh inning. Luis Almanzar doubled to right with one out, moved to third on Chris Givin’s single to left and scored on Ilarraza’s sacrifice fly.
Carlos Guarate started and took the loss for the TinCaps. He allowed two earned runs and six hits in five innings with one walk and three strikeouts.
Denz was named the High-A Central Pitcher of the Week for last week on Monday by Minor League Baseball.
In two starts against the Lugnuts, he pitched nine and two-thirds shutout innings and only allowed two hits and two walks while striking out 10. He pitched five innings last Tuesday and got no decision in Fort Wayne’s 3-1 victory.
The TinCaps will begin a six-game series with the High-A Central East Division-leading Great Lakes Loons today at 7:05 p.m. in Midland, Michigan.
