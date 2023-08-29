AUBURN — Within that big wad of soggy scorecards was good news for DeKalb’s golf girls Tuesday.
The Barons withstood two bursts of heavy rain late in their match against Norwell, and remained unbeaten with a 166-182 win against the Knights.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
AUBURN — Within that big wad of soggy scorecards was good news for DeKalb’s golf girls Tuesday.
The Barons withstood two bursts of heavy rain late in their match against Norwell, and remained unbeaten with a 166-182 win against the Knights.
The day had begun under pleasant conditions, but the skies darkened and the rain moved in. Even though the scorecards were sopping wet by the time the girls returned from their rounds, they showed the Barons had posted some strong scores.
Sisters Sophie Pfister and Grace Pfister shared medalist honors with 40s and Paige Williams shot a 44. Jadan Tompkins shot a 47 and Kaitlin Traylor a 52.
The 166 was DeKalb’s best score on its home course this year. The Barons improved to 12-0 in dual competition, including 5-0 in the Northeast 8 Conference.
“I’m very proud of how the girls stayed focused and plugged it out,” Baron coach James Fislar said.
Anna Dadaros and Elle Gatton shot 44s to lead Norwell. Emmy Heaston and Emma Dodane had 47s. Nevada Lynwell had a 51.
Fislar said the key when rain starts to fall is to keeping clubs dry.
“It’s almost more important than keeping yourself dry,” Fislar said. “We always talk about keeping a dry towel to wipe the grips off. We talk about having a spare glove in case one gets too wet.
“We played in the rain earlier in the year and got very familiar with these conditions.”
The heavier rain affects play, Fislar said.
“The ball won’t fly as far and you have to adjust your yardage,” he said.
DeKalb finishes NE8 play this week, hosting Leo today and traveling to Cross Creek in Decatur to play Bellmont Thursday. The Barons will return to Cross Creek for the NE8 Tournament Sept. 9.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.