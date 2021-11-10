Prep Girls Basketball Blazers beat No. 11 Blackhawk
FORT WAYNE — Eastside’s girls basketball team jumped out to leads after the first half and continued to build on the way to a 52-34 win over Class A No. Blackhawk at Fort Wayne Tuesday.
Eastside freshman Paige Traxler led all scorers with 14 points and junior Grace Kreischer added 11. The Blazers improved to 2-0 overall.
The visitors led 12-6 after a quarter and 30-20 at halftime. Eastside continued to build, outscoring Blackhawk 22-14 in the second half.
Senior Hailee Kline led Blackhawk with 12 points. Junior Aubrie Swain added nine.
Skyelar Kessler had eight points, and Brittney Geiger and Kaylie Hertig added seven each for Eastside.
The Blazers won the reserve game 58-19.
Eastside’s game at Fremont Friday has been postponed to Nov. 22 due to the Blazers being in the football regional that night.
Heights bests Warriors
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights defeated Westview 58-19 in the Northeast Corner Conference opener for both teams Tuesday night.
The Panthers (1-1, 1-0 NECC) jumped out to an 18-7 lead after one quarter, and built upon it in the second stanza to lead 35-10 at the half.
Kennedy Kugler led Heights with 16 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and two assists. Karlie Hartman had 11 points and four boards. Alayna Boots had nine points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Kamryn Miller and Hope Bortner each had five points for the Warriors (1-1, 0-1).
In the junior varsity contest, Prairie Heights won 50-20. Riley Coney had 13 points for the Panthers, and Olivia Boots and Ava Boots each scored seven. Leigha Schrock and Karis Weinberg each had six points for Westview.
Fremont opens with win over Lakewood
FREMONT — Fremont opened its season with a 56-31 victory over Lakewood Park Tuesday night. The Eagles outscored the Panthers 30-14 in the middle two quarters.
Jada Rhonehouse had 20 points, eight steals, six rebounds and two assists to pace Fremont. Freshman Sammy Meyers had nine points, three assists and two steals off the bench. McKenzie Parnin and Natalie Gochenour each had eight points. Gochenour also had five steals and four rebounds.
Freshman Ava McGrade had 12 points for the Panthers (0-2). Jade Carnahan had 11 points and four rebounds.
Lakers battle in road loss
GOSHEN — Lakeland lost to Goshen 50-44 on Tuesday night.
Peyton Hartsough had 22 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Lakers (1-2). Alivia Rasler added 11 points, seven boards and a blocked shot.
Kyra Hill had 15 points, 14 rebounds, four blocked shots and three assists for the RedHawks (1-1).
Goshen won the junior varsity game 60-19.
‘Busco falls to Leo
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Churubusco lost to Leo 71-34 on Tuesday night. The Eagles (2-1) won at Hamilton 66-6 on Saturday.
In the junior varsity game Tuesday, the Lions defeated Churubusco 36-29.
In other area varsity action Tuesday, Central Noble won at home over Whitko 45-23 and East Noble lost at Bishop Dwenger 56-26.
College Basketball Trine men win at Manchester
NORTH MANCHESTER — Trine University’s men’s basketball team defeated Manchester 82-71 Tuesday night.
The Thunder shot 61% from three-point range (14-23). Bryce Williams made two three-pointers in Trine’s key 10-0 run in 2 minutes, 1 second late in the second half that put the visitors up 69-56 with just under 6 minutes to play.
Nick Bowman had 26 points, six rebounds, six steals and three assists to lead the Thunder (2-0). Williams had 15 points on five triples, and had two steals.
Aiden Warzecha had four three-pointers in his 14 points for Trine, and also had eight assists and three steals. Connor Jones added 11 points, six rebounds, four steals and four assists.
Bryant Smith had 19 points and four rebounds for the Spartans in their season opener. Prairie Heights graduate Brandon Christlieb had 15 points, eight rebounds, two steals and a block. Churubusco graduate Hunter Perlich had five points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal off the bench.
