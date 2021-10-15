BUTLER — The pre- and post-game fireworks displays rivaled those on the field.
On a muddy field, the Eastside Blazers scored on their first three possessions of the game on the way to a 49-14 win over the Angola Hornets in the regular-season finale for both teams.
The win gives Eastside (9-0) its first perfect regular season since doing it in both the 1989 and 1990 seasons. Angola fell to 2-7 with the loss.
Quarterback Laban Davis rushed 26 times for 207 yards and five touchdowns for the Blazers. He completed 4-of-10 passes for 62 yards. Three of those passes went to Dylan Bredemeyer for 47 yards. Dax Holman added 44 rushing yards on nine attempts, with two scores.
Hornet quarterback Tyler Call completed 3-of-11 passes for 93 yards — 60 of those yards coming on one play early in the fourth quarter. Finley Hasselman ran for 47 yards and Andre Tagliaferri added 44. Connor Tonkel caught all three of Call’s passes.
After getting the ball to start the game, the Blazers went 65 yards in eight plays, with Holman bulling in from two yards out with 8 minutes, 24 seconds left in the first. Binyam Biddle’s kick made it 7-0.
The Hornets went three-and-out, and Eastside took over at its own 49.
Holman ripped off an 18-yard gain on the first play, leading to Davis’ three-yard run on the 10th play of the drive. Biddle’s kick made it 14-0 Blazers with 1:57 left in the quarter.
Angola crossed midfield on its next possession, highlighted by Hasselman’s 15-yard run.
The drive stalled early in the second quarter, however, and the Hornets were stopped on a fourth down play near midfield.
Eastside turned that into its third score of the half.
Davis completed a 15-yard pass to Gavin Wallace and a 16-yard pass to Bredemeyer before he took it in himself from the one. The extra point was good, making it 21-0.
Angola’s next possession started with promise, as Tagliaferri ripped off a 29-yard run into Blazer territory. On the very next play, however, Eastside’s Kyler Bibbee intercepted a Call pass.
The Blazers were twice called for penalties and two passes fell incomplete, leading to a punt.
The Hornets regained the ball at midfield, but on their second play, Eastside’s Dackotia Reed intercepted Call. Only Call’s tackle saved a touchdown return.
Three players after that turnover, Holman scored from three yards out and Biddle’s kick made it 28-0 Blazers with 3:50 left in the half.
Despite two procedure penalties, the Hornets strung together an impressive 10-play, 69-yard scoring drive before the half ended.
Hasselman and Call had big runs, and Call completed a 36-yard pass to Tonkel to the Eastside 8. On fourth-and-goal, Call scored from the one. Brandon Villafuerte’s kick made it 28-7 with 14.8 seconds left in the half.
A strange sequence happened on the first possession of the second half.
Backed up deep in their own territory, the Hornets set up to punt. Eastside’s Reed broke through to get a piece of the ball. An Eastside teammate picked up the ball and score, but apparently fumbled. After an officials’ huddle, the Hornets got the ball back, but had to punt three plays later.
Starting at the Angola 32, Eastside needed six plays to score, with Davis scoring from six yards out. The kick made it 35-7.
The Hornets turned the ball over on downs at the Eastside 41, and on the third play, a big block by Holman sprung Davis for a 36-yard TD run and a 42-7 lead.
With the running clock rule in effect, Angola went for it on fourth-and-long, with Call finding Tonkel for a 60-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth.
The Blazers added one more score, with Davis taking it in from 22 yards out.
Angola will travel to Columbia City (4-5) to begin Class 4A Sectional 19 play. Eastside hosts Bluffton (4-5) in a Class 2A Sectional 35 contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.