Boys Tennis Chargers’ Mast first at home invitational
LIGONIER — West Noble No. 1 singles player Joel Mast was the lone area winner at the West Noble Invitational on Saturday.
Bremen won the team championship with 49 points, and Adams Central finished second with 43.
The host Chargers finished fourth with 36 points, Lakeland came in seventh and Central Noble placed eighth.
Mast went 3-0 in the No. 1 singles bracket, only losing three games all day. He beat Huntington North’s Carson Kitchen 6-1, 6-1 in the championship match.
His teammate at No. 3 singles Luke Schermerhorn finished in second, falling to Adams Central’s Spencer Gerber 6-3, 6-0 in the finals.
Lakeland’s No. 1 doubles duo of Franke and Sturdivant finished in fourth place, and West Noble’s No. 1 doubles team of Brayden Bohde and Dillan Sumowski came in fifth.
The Chargers’ tandem of Chris Miller and Nate Shaw at No. 2 doubles finished in fifth.
Central Noble’s Austin Frey picked up his first victory of the season with an 8-7 win in the seventh-place match of the No. 2 singles bracket.
Warriors 3-0 at Wawasee Super Duals
SYRACUSE — Westview went unbeaten in three matches at the Wawasee Super Duals on Saturday.
The Warriors only lost one game the entire day and won all three matches 5-0.
Westview 5, Wawasee 0
Singles: 1. Kurtis Davis (WV) def. Zach Leedy 6-0, 6-0. 2. Justin Schwartz (WV) def. Holden Babb 6-1, 6-1. 3. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Jack Gibbons 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Tim Brandenberger-Elijah Hostetler (WV) def. Grant Brooks-Blaine Baut 6-2, 6-3. 2. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (WV) def. 6-2, 6-1.
Westview 5, Jimtown 0
Singles: 1. Kurtis Davis (WV) def. Matt Margraf 6-3, 6-3. 2. Justin Schwartz (WV) def. Bill Pawlak 6-2, 6-3. 3. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Sam Wort 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Tim Brandenberger-Elijah Hostetler (WV) defe. Preston Phillips-Christian Vanderwerf 6-4, 6-4. 2. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (WV) def. Luke Bottom-Aiden Short 6-2, 6-3.
Westview 5, Fairfield 0
Singles: 1. Kurtis Davis (WV) def. Colin Hochstetler 6-2, 6-1. 2. Justin Schwartz (WV) def. Riley Behles 6-3, 4-6, 10-8. 3. Isaiah Hostetler def. Isaac Inniger 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Tim Brandenberger-Elijah Hostetler (WV) def. Lance Martin-Kaden Plett 6-2, 6-3. 2. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (WV) def. Dylan Yoder-Branden Kauffman 6-1, 6-0.
Hornets beat CN on resurfaced courts
ANGOLA — Angola won 5-0 on its newly-resurfaced courts over Central Noble Friday in a Northeast Corner Conference dual.
Angola 5, Central Noble 0
Singles: 1. Hayden Boyer (A) def. Austin Smith 6-0, 6-0. 2. Ted Brandon (A) def. Austin Frey 6-0, 6-1. 3. Angola won by forfeit.
Doubles: 1. Isaac Wyatt-Brad Boyd (A) def. Owen Darland-Aiden Miller 6-0, 6-0. 2. Angola won by forfeit.
Volleyball
New Haven takes Garrett Invitational
GARRETT — New Haven won all four of its matches to capture the championship of the Garrett Invitational Saturday.
The Bulldogs defeated the host Railroaders (23-25,25-19,15-10), Blackhawk Christian (25-18, 18-25, 19-17), Eastside (25-15, 25-13) and Whitko (25-18, 25-10).
Garrett won its other three matches to finish the day at 3-1, defeating Whitko (26-24, 25-15), Blackhawk Christian (23-25, 25-18, 15-10) and Churubusco (25-9, 25-16).
Eastside was 2-2 in the tournament. The Blazers beat Churubusco (22-25, 25-23, 15-11) and Whitko (25-21, 22-25, 15-11), and also lost to Blackhawk Christian (15-15, 25-13).
Churubusco was 1-3, defeating Whitko (25-16, 25-21) and also losing to Blackhawk Christian (25-12, 26-24).
Girls Golf Lakers win NECC match
GARRETT — Lakeland shot 192 to win a three-team Northeast Corner Conference match at Garrett Country Club Friday. Westview was second with 243 and the host Railroaders were third with 250.
Madison Keil was medalist with a 41 to lead the Lakers. Sadie Edsall added a solid 45.
Lakeland also had 52 from Kylee Watkins, 54 from Tatum Retterbush and 62 from Brooke Retterbush. Amelia Trump shot 62 on the junior varsity.
Chelsea Weaver led the Warriors with a 52. Westview also had 61 from Hope Harrer, 63 from Ava Brown, 67 from Lillian Eash and 68 from Hannah Klein.
Abby Weaver paced the Railroaders with 47. Garrett also had 65 from Courtney Barse, 67 from Jess Culbertson and 71 from Chloe Best.
Middle School Cross Country Westview boys, West Noble girls take first
NORTH MANCHESTER — The Westview Junior High boys cross country team won the Manchester Invitational Saturday.
Darin Bontrager, Keith Yoder, Noah Bontrager, Jeryle Lambright and Brandon Schwartz all finished in the top 10 for the Warriors.
West Noble was led by Evan Rodriguez in 17th and Giovanni Mayard in 23rd to place ninth as a team on Saturday.
On the girls’ side, West Noble also finished first, led by Trinity Parson and Lanie Martin, both finished in the top 10.
The Warriors placed fifth and were led by Anita Swartzentruber’s ninth-place finish.
College Volleyball Trine women 1-2 in MIAA-NCAC Crossover
LANSING, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s volleyball team went 1-2 in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association-North Coast Athletic Conference Volleyball Crossover Challenge over the weekend at Aim High Sports.
On Saturday, the Thunder lost to Hiram (Ohio) 18-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-15, 15-12. and were swept by Denison (Ohio) 25-12, 25-21, 25-17.
On Friday, the Thunder beat Ohio Wesleyan 25-21, 23-25, 25-11, 25-23.
Madison Munger led Trine with 20 kills and 11 digs. Jacqueline Baughman had 38 assists, eight digs and seven kills. Lindsey DeCamp had 13 digs, eight aces and five assists. The Thunder had 17 aces as a team.
College Tennis Trine women lose to Indiana Univ. Kokomo
KOKOMO — Trine’s women’s tennis team lost to Indiana University Kokomo 6-1 on Friday at Foster Park.
Ashley Spirrison for the Thunder at No. 1 singles by defeating Gabrielle Orlando 6-1, 6-1, and won at No. 1 doubles with Central Noble graduate Ellie Cole at No. 1 singles.
By NAIA rules, all the doubles matches count as one point. Kokomo got it by winning two of the three doubles matches.
IU Kokomo 6, Trine 1
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (TU) def. Gabrielle Orlando 6-1, 6-1. 2. Casey Clark (IUK) def. Kyra Braun 6-3, 6-4. 3. Brianne Abrahamson (IUK) def. Eva Morales 6-2, 6-1. 4. Reese Johnson (IUK) def. Camille Lozier 6-3, 6-1. 5. Kelsey Kohlmorgen (IUK) def. Ellie Cole 6-3, 6-1. 6. Mayzie Hinkle (IUK) def. Trista Savage 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-E. Cole (TU) def. C. Clark-Andrea Saylor 6-0. 2. Orlando-Kohlmorgen (IUK) def. Braun-Eva Morales 6-0. 3. Hinkle-Mary Sayre (IUK) def. Lozier-Andrea Jordan 6-4.
College Golf Trine men host unique Venturi Invitational
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s golf team hosted the annual Ken Venturi Invitational Friday at Zollner Golf Course.
The event had a different format with three sets of two-man teams making up a full team. Trine fielded four such teams, led by the Blue team in second with 197.
The first through six holes were played as a scramble, then holes seven through 12 were played in a better ball format. Holes 13 through 18 were played in an alternate shot format.
Seniors Nick Knowlton and Joe LeSueur led the Trine Blue team with 64. Seniors Grant Brettnacher and Todd Mieske had 65. Cameron Ruge and Carlos Coeto combined to score 68.
Trine’s White team was fourth with 206. Sophomore Jeffrey Uhls and Auburn junior Zach Frane led the group with 66.
Freshman Brian Titus, a Westview High graduate, and senior Keegan Dwyer led the Thunder’s Gold team with 71. The Gold team was sixth with 218.
College Soccer Thunder women 1-1 at Buffalo State event
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Morgan Sanderson had three goals to lead Trine University’s women’s soccer team to a 4-0 victory over Baldwin Wallace (Ohio) Saturday afternoon at Buffalo State. The Thunder are 2-1-1.
On Friday afternoon, Trine lost to Buffalo State 6-0. Erin Valente had two goals for the Bengals.
Ahdrin Bordner made a save in the first half for the Thunder, then Carmen Sweigard made two stops in goal in the second half.
