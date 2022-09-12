INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since class sports began in the 1997-98 school year, East Noble will be playing in Class 3A in four-class sports. Two, in fact.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced on Friday the new classifications for its member schools in softball and baseball for this school year and next school year. EN will move from Class 4A to Class 3A.
After learning in May that the volleyball and boys and girls basketball teams will move from 1A to 2A for this school year and next school year, Fremont will remain in Class 1A for softball and baseball.
The enrollment figures were the total of boys and girls in grades 9-12. They were submitted by the schools to the Indiana Department of Education last fall and were used to determine the classifications in all team sports.
Fremont's enrollment submitted last fall was 291 students. East Noble's enrollment submitted was 1,045 students. EN's enrollment has dropped after being firmly in the 1,100s and 1,200s for much of the past 25 years.
The number of schools to determine classifications in volleyball and boys and girls basketball were larger than the number of schools to determine classifications in baseball and softball.
A total of 405 schools were taken into account to determine classifications in volleyball and boys and girls basketball. Only 383 member schools were taken into account to determine classifications in softball. Only 389 member schools were taken into account to determine classifications in baseball.
Out of 405 schools, East Noble ranked 98th largest among IHSAA member schools enrollment while Fremont ranked 299th. After the IHSAA's efforts to attempt to evenly divide the schools in four classes, like roughly 101 or 102 schools per class, EN would stay in 4A and be one of the smaller 4A schools in the state and Fremont would make the move to 2A and be one of the smaller 2A schools in the state.
In softball, East Noble in the 99th largest school in the state out of 383 and is now is tied for the third largest 3A school in the state. Fremont is the 295th largest school in the state and the seventh largest 1A school in the state.
South Bend St. Joseph (enrollment 806) moved from 3A to 4A due to the IHSAA's Success Factor. Pioneer will remain in Class 2A due to the Success Factor. Pioneer and Cloverdale both have 313 students. However, Cloverdale fell from 2A to 1A while Pioneer remained in 1A.
Outside of the Success Factor that moves teams up a class for consistently making very deep runs in state tournaments, the smallest 4A softball school is now New Haven at 1,064.
In baseball, East Noble is tied for the 98th largest school in the state with Jasper out of 389 member schools. EN and Jasper are tied for first in enrollment among 3A baseball schools and are two students behind Marion, the smallest 4A baseball school who is moving up in class from 3A. EN, Jasper, South Bend Riley and Highland all moved from 4A to 3A. No teams moved from 3A to 4A due to the Success Factor. Four teams moved from 3A to 4A due to enrollment: Marion, New Haven, Kankakee Valley and Gary West Side.
Fremont is the 297th largest baseball school in the state and the sixth largest 1A baseball school in the state. Five schools fell from 2A to 1A, North Decatur at 302 students, Henryville at 299, Bowman Academy at 285, Fountain Central at 275 and South Decatur at 260 students.
Northeast Corner Conference school Fairfield is moving from 2A to 3A in both baseball and softball. Woodlan is also moving from 2A to 3A in both of those sports.
Northeast 8 Conference member New Haven is moving from 3A to 4A in both baseball and softball. Tippecanoe Valley is staying in 3A in baseball, but is moving to 3A from 2A in softball.
Other area schools staying in their respective classes in both baseball and softball are DeKalb in Class 4A, Hamilton and Lakewood Park in 1A; Angola, West Noble, Garrett and Lakeland in 3A; and Westview, Eastside, Prairie Heights, Churubusco and Central Noble in 2A.
