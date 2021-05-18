Prep Baseball
Late flurry lifts Blazers
MONROEVILLE — Eastside’s baseball team scored three runs in the fifth and added four more in the seventh to overtake host Heritage 11-8 Monday.
Hayden Gardner hit a three-run home run in the fifth to give the Blazers (18-6) a 7-6 lead. Wade Miller had a two-run home run in the third.
Gardner had three hits and Miller had two. Both players drove in three runs. Owen Willard had a double and scored three times.
With two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh, Willard reached on a dropped third strike. The Blazers scored three more times after that.
Pitcher Ryder Reed picked up the win in relief.
Fremont tops Chargers
LIGONIER — Fremont defeated West Noble 14-1 in five innings in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Tuesday.
Kameron Colclasure was a triple short of the cycle for the Eagles (18-5) and stole his 34th base of the season, which set a new program record. He homered, scored three times and drove in five runs.
Ethan Bock was the starting and winning pitcher, allowing an unearned run and five hits over the first four innings with three strikeouts. Gabel Pentecost was 3-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored, and Nick Miller drove in three runs.
Hornets best ‘Busco
ANGOLA — Angola beat Northeast Corner Conference rival Churubusco 7-4 on Tuesday.
Ethan Miller, Sam Farnham and Zak Hill had two hits and two runs apiece for the Hornets (7-16, 6-4 NECC). Ethan Walters had two hits and two runs batted in.
Tucker Hasselman was the starting and winning pitcher for the Hornets, allowing three runs (two earned) and four hits over the first six innings with six strikeouts.
Brayten Gordon reached base three times and stole a base for the Eagles (12-12 overall).
Reserve Barons top Eastside
BUTLER — DeKalb’s reserve team held host Eastside to just two hits in a 5-0 victory at Butler Monday.
Loden Johnson and Dackotia Reed had singles for Eastside. Pitcher Reece Myers struck out three batters.
Prep Softball 12-run inning propels Blazers
FORT WAYNE — Eastside’s varsity softball team scored 12 times in the sixth inning in a 16-1 win over Bishop Luers at the ASH Centre in Fort Wayne Monday.
The Blazers led 4-1 heading into the inning, with 16 batters stepping to the plate in the sixth.
Grace McClain had three hits in the game, including two doubles in the sixth, finishing with four RBIs. Mataya Bireley had a single and a double in the sixth and McKenna Hoffelder had two hits in the inning. Bireley and Hoffelder finished with three hits each.
Skyelar Kessler had two hits, including a triple. Jayci Kitchen drove in three runs and Ryleigh Howe knocked in two. Pitcher Moyra McAtee struck out 10 batters.
Chargers 2-1 in LaVille Tournament
LAKEVILLE — West Noble was 2-1 in the LaVille Tournament Saturday. The Chargers defeated John Glenn 16-10 and Argos 15-4, but lost to Northfield 10-2.
Against Glenn, Taytlynn Forrer homered and drove in two runs for West Noble. Lily Nelson was 3-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored. Julia Vargas and Jacelynn McDonald had three hits each, and Hailey Moser scored three runs.
Against Argos, McDonald and Tori Franklin each had three hits for the Chargers, Franklin and Vargas scored three runs each. Franklin was the winning pitcher, allowing two unearned runs and two hits in three and two-thirds innings with five strikeouts.
EN loses to Saints
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost to Bishop Dwenger 7-1 on Tuesday.
Elliot Rouch and Lauren Lash each had two hits for the Knights (13-9). Rouch hit the first home run ofer her prep career.
Falcons rout Westview
BENTON — Fairfield clinched the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship with a 20-7 victory over Westview on Tuesday.
The Falcons (20-3, 9-0 NECC) scored 14 runs in the second inning. Savana Strater was the starting and losing pitcher for the Warriors (15-5, 6-3).
Chargers down FHS
LIGONIER — West Noble handled Fremont 14-3 in five innings in Northeast Corner Conference play Tuesday.
Hailey Moser drove in four runs for the Chargers and Kacee Click pitched a complete game win with six strikeouts. Lily Nelson had three hits and two RBIs.
Girls Tennis EN has some success at Concordia
FORT WAYNE — East Noble had at least one in each position at the Concordia Invitational Saturday.
Kya Mosley had a couple of wins for the Knights at No. 2 singles.
EN takes on Westview in a first-round dual of the West Noble Sectional today at 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Lakeland clinches NECC season title
HOWE — Lakeland completed an undefeated season in Northeast Corner Conference play by defeating Angola and Prairie Heights Tuesday on the front nine at Cedar Lake.
The Lakers shot 174, led by medalist Tommy Curtis’ 39. The Hornets had 183, and the Panthers had 209.
Lakeland also had 42 from Ben Keil, 45 from Nate Keil, 48 from Luke Franke and 60 from Carson Aldrich.
Caleb Price paced Angola with a 41. The Hornets also had 47s from Mason Gruner and Gage Hankey, 48 from AJ. Hersel and 50 from Walker Blaschak.
Brayden Levitz led Heights with 45. The Panthers also had 53 from Noah Butler, 55 from Collin Keeslar, 56 from Cameron Sailor and 60 from Jay Abbott.
Aiden Koch led the Angola junior varsity players with a 43.
Junior High Golf
Angola wins NECC meet
SYRACUSE — Angola shot 193, edging runner-up Westview by four strokes, to win the junior high Northeast Corner Conference golf meet Monday at Syracuse.
Garrett’s Carter Demske and Fairfield’s Brayden Miller each shot 35s. Westview’s Silas Haarer shot 39 and Luke Haarer shot 42. Brandon Schoennher shot 44 to place fifth.
Fairfield was third at 203, followed by Garrett (215), Lakeland (221), Prairie Heights (235), Central Noble (242), Fremont (253) and Eastside (256). West Noble, incomplete.
1. Carter Demske (GR) 35, 2. Brayden Miller (FF) 35, 3. Silas Haarer (Wv) 39, 4. Luke Haarer (Wv) 42, 5. Brandon Schoennher (A) 44, 6. Kyle Hartsough (LL) 45, 7. Landyn Champion (CN) 47, 8. Johnny Hersel (A) 48, 9. Reed Lantz (A) 49, 10. Braeden Morr (PH) 50.
11. Brett Springer (Wv) 51, 12. Marissa Myer (A) 52, 13. Jake Elliot (FF) 54, 14. Jasper Cart (FF) 54, 15. Keyan Arroy (LL) 56, 16. Austin Kuster (A) 56, 17. Gabe Armstrong (GR) 57, 18. Xavier Carrizales (WN) 58, 19. Issac Nodine (CN) 58, 20. Jake Kimmel (PH) 59, 21. Evan Elden (ES) 59, 22. Ethan Rasbaugh (LL) 59, 23. Jake Larson (FF) 60, 24. Bryce Geiger (FF) 60, 25. Blake Ewell (WN) 60.
DMS splits in three-way
AUBURN — DeKalb was second in a three-way match at Bridgewater Monday.
St. Vincent won with a score of 138 to 170 for the Barons and 212 for Leo.
A.J. Shambaugh had a 41 for DeKalb, and Luke Petre, Logan Hartsough and Grace Pfister shot 43s. Paige Williams shot a 45.
College Track Trine athletes compete in last chance meet
JOLIET, Ill. — Some Trine University athletes took part in the Saint Francis Fighting Chance Invitational Friday and Saturday.
DeKalb High graduate Jack Beakas won the men’s 10,000-meter run for the Thunder in 30 minutes, 18.87 seconds. Westview graduate Derek Miller was fourth in 30:59.33, and Harrison Korkos was 14th in 32:32.12.
Evie Bultemeyer was second in the Fast Section of the 1,500 in 4:32.35.
Two Thunder men ran in the Fast Section of the 1,500, too. Levi Neuzerling was third 3:50.84 and Neil O’Brien was fourth in 3:50.86.
Elizabeth Lohman was fifth in the women’s 3,000 steeplechase in 11:00.15.
In the 5,000, Megan Theismann was fourth in 17:26.70.
