AHS postpones next two contestsANGOLA — The next two Angola boys basketball games have been postponed.
Friday’s home game versus Westview has been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 2 with a junior varsity start at 6 p.m. This Saturday’s contest at Fremont was also postponed with no reschedule date announced yet.
Prairie Heights game pushed backBRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Prairie Heights boys basketball game against Whitko scheduled for today was postponed.
The game is rescheduled to Wednesday, Jan. 27 at Prairie Heights.
EN postpones 2, cancels 1 game
KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble boys team had to postpone two of its games and cancel another on Tuesday after its team was placed in quarantine.
Friday’s game schedule at Columbia City was postponed with a make-up date to be determined. Saturday’s game against South Bend Washington in the Champion of Character Classic at Grace College was canceled.
Next Tuesday’s game at Goshen was also postponed and rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16.
Lakeland improves to 3-0
LAGRANGE — The Lakers stayed unbeaten with a 69-33 win over Fairfield Tuesday.
Brayden Bontrager led Lakeland with 29 points.
It’s the first time the Lakers started the season 3-0 since the 2010-11 season when they started 5-0. They also beat Fairfield that season.
Central Noble rolls Hamilton
HAMILTON — The Cougars got back in the win column with a 73-16 win Tuesday.
Central Noble had three players reach double figures, led by Connor Essegian, who had 19.
Sawyer Yoder ended up with 12, Logan Gard had 11 and Ryan Schroeder dumped in eight.
Churubusco rallies to defeat South Side
FORT WAYNE — The Eagles trailed by nine with 2:30 left in the game, but they stormed back to force overtime. They scored the first seven points in the extra period and won 72-67 over the Archers.
Jackson Paul had 28 points and five assists in the victory, and Landen Jorden had another 20-20 game with 24 points and 20 rebounds. Luke McClure finished with 12.
Prep Wrestling Barons fall at Leo
LEO-CEDARVILLE — DeKalb was defeated by Leo 48-26 in a Northeast 8 Conference meet Monday.
Elijah Knepper (152 pounds), Rafe Worman (160) and Landon Armstrong (285) all won by pin. Mitch Snyder (170) won by tech fall and Carter Miller (220) was victorious by decision.
Prep Swimming
Hornets stay undefeatedANGOLA — Both the Angola girls and boys swim teams improved to 8-0 in dual meets for the season after they both defeated Concordia Monday night.
The Hornet girls defeated the Cadets 117-47, and the boys won 130-38.
Angola had over 21 swimmers record either a season-best or personal-best time during the meet.
DeKalb splits with Northrop
FORT WAYNE — The Baron girls won while the boys were edged out by the Bruins Monday in a meet at Helen P. Brown Natatorium at South Side.
The DeKalb girls won 92-65, and the boys lost 60-51.
M.S. Basketball
CN 6th grade boys defeat EastsideALBION — The Central Noble 6th grade boys’ basketball team held on for a 31-29 win over Eastside on Monday.
The Cougars were led by Alex Scott with 22 points. Elias Antunes brought in 7 rebounds and Lucas Rauch added 5.
The 6th grade B team lost to Eastside’s A team 23-10. They are now 5-6 on the season.
WN 6th grade defeated Fairfield
LIGONIER — The West Noble 6th grade boys’ basketball A team defeated Fairfield 26-19 this week.
the Chargers were led by Caleb Saggers with 13 points and 7 rebounds. Trevor Martin had 7 points and 7 rebounds, Brayden Limerick had 4 points and 1 rebound. The scoring was rounded out by Aiden Replogle who had 2 points and 5 rebounds.
Trenton Henson had 10 rebounds.
The West Noble 6th grade B team lost 17-11 to Fairfield.
The team was led by Noah Kathary with 4 points and 4 rebounds, Michael Zorn had 3 points and two rebounds. Ryan Miller and Ben Sprague each had 2 points.
