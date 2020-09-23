Volleyball AHS sweep Eagles, Spartans
FREMONT — Angola defeated Fremont 25-16, 25-11, 25-14 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Tuesday. The Hornets are 10-4, 4-1 in the NECC.
On Monday at AHS, the Hornets beat Homestead 25-16, 25-20, 25-20. Brea Harris had 16 kills, eight digs and a solo block for Angola. Lindsey Call had 23 assists, six digs and two aces. Morgan Gaerte added 10 kills, two aces, two solo blocks and a block assist.
In other action Tuesday, the Spartans defeated visiting Lakewood Park (9-6) in four sets and East Noble lost at home to Class 3A state-ranked Bellmont in three sets in a Northeast 8 Conference match at the Big Blue Pit.
Boys Tennis Warriors clinch NECC season crown
ALBION — Westview clinched the Northeast Corner Conference regular season title with a 5-0 victory over Central Noble Tuesday. The Warriors (8-0 NECC) did not lose a game in the dual.
Westview 5, Central Noble 0
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Josh Ellet 6-0, 6-0. 2. Elijah Hostetler (WV) def. Austin Smith 6-0, 6-0. 3. Brennan Beachy (WV) def. Caleb Weaver 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (WV) def. Dylan Carnahan-Austin Frey 6-0, 6-0. 2. Tim Brandenberger-Isaac Rogers (WV) won by forfeit.
Knights blank Bulldogs
NEW HAVEN — East Noble won 5-0 over New Haven in a Northeast 8 Conference dual Tuesday.
East Noble 5, New Haven 0
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. August DiFederico 6-2, 6-2. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Jacob Kortenber 6-0, 6-0. 3. Ryan Gienger (EN) def. Isaac Franco 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Ben Close-Tom Hennegan 6-0, 6-1. 2. Ryan Ludwig-Kyle Blackburn (EN) def. Mascen McNeil-Jordan Johnson 6-1, 6-1.
Hornets top Lakers
ANGOLA — Angola won 4-1 over Lakeland in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Tuesday at Wright Courts.
Angola 4, Lakeland 1
Singles: 1. Brad Boyd (A) def. Corey Christie 6-2, 6-2. 2. Luke Franke (LL) def. Trevyn Towers 6-3, 6-4. 3. Lucas Nelson (A) def. Wyatt Priestley 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Marcus Miller-Jacob Pontorno (A) def. Mike Sturdivant-Dominic Lawrence 6-3, 6-2. 2. Connor Libey-Aiden Koch (A) def. Colton Fleeman-Brayden Miles 6-1, 6-3.
Girls Soccer Warriors clinch tie for NECC season title
EMMA — Westview defeated Angola 3-0 Tuesday to clinch a tie for the Northeast Corner Conference regular season title.
Alexis Miller had two goals for the Warriors (5-5-1, 4-0 NECC), and Hailee Caldwell made three saves in goal to earn the shutout. Paige Schwartz had three assists and Addie Bender also scored.
The Hornets, the NECC Tournament champions, are 5-7-2, 3-3 in the NECC.
LPC tops Fusion
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park defeated the Fort Wayne Fusion 2-0 on Tuesday. Frannie Talarico and Ali VanDyken scored for the Panthers (5-3-3).
Boys Soccer Chargers beat Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Henry Torres had seven goals and one assist and Nestor Gutierrez had six assists to lead West Noble to a 10-1 victory over Prairie Heights Tuesday.
Josue Haro scored twice for the Chargers (6-5-2, 3-1 NECC). Erik Medina scored. Zach Huff and Coy Wolheter each had an assist. Cy Wolheter made 11 saves in goal.
Isaac Burns scored for the Panthers in the second half.
West Noble won the junior varsity match 6-0. Francisco Marin and Bradyn Barth each had two goals for the Chargers.
LPC loses to North Side
AUBURN — Lakewood Park lost to Fort Wayne North Side 2-1 on Tuesday.
The Panthers fell to 6-3 while battling through some injuries. Blake Miller scored for LPC.
