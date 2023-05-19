UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Former DeKalb and Michigan basketball standout Leigha Brown has been traded to the Connecticut Sun of the WNBA.
The Sun acquired Brown from the Atlanta Dream, which had drafted her 15th overall in the WNBA Draft in April. The Dream received the Sun’s third-round draft pick for 2025 in return.
The Sun opened their season Friday at Indianapolis against the Indiana Fever.
Brown was a consensus All-Big Ten pick this season for Michigan. She averaged 17.5 points, 5.8 assists and 5.1 rebounds for Michigan this season, helping the Wolverines to a 23-10 record and the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to eventual champion LSU.
Brown scored 1,798 points at DeKalb and averaged 20.2 points a game for her career with the Barons.
She finished with 1,910 points in her college career, with 1,188 coming in her time with Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.