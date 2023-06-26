HAMILTON — Hamilton Community Schools has called upon one of its basketball greats to lead the boys basketball programs.
Hamilton athletic director Garry May announced Chase Holden as the high school’s new varsity boys basketball coach on Twitter @Garry_May_AD on Sunday afternoon.
Holden replaces Jeremy Banks, who went 0-40 in the last two seasons where the Marines played a combination of varsity and junior varsity teams.
Holden is a Hamilton resident and a 2001 Hamilton High School graduate. He was the center of the Marines’ 1A regional championship team as a senior in 2001 and is fifth on the program’s career scoring list with 1,133 points.
After earning four letters and winning two sectional titles for HHS, Holden went on to play basketball collegiately at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne. He played for the NAIA Cougars and coach Jeff Rekeweg, a DeKalb High School graduate, for four seasons from 2001-05 and is 13th on their all-time scoring list with 1,554 points.
Holden was also a leading baseball player for the Marines and enjoyed success in rodeo as a teenager.
Those competitive environments Holden have been a part of have not existed at Hamilton recently. The Marines’ varsity teams have largely been playing junior varsity teams from other Northeast Corner Conference schools over the last couple of years.
The Marines have only won 10 boys basketball games in the last seven seasons. Enrollment has fallen at Hamilton High School from the lower 200s in the early 2000s to the 80s a couple of years ago. Numbers have picked up recently. The Indiana High School Athletic Association has a recent enrollment total at 116, according to myihsaa.net.
Student-athletes transferring out of Hamilton was more common in the 2010s.
Concern that Hamilton schools will close has been widespread for the better part of the last 30 years. That worry was minimized to a certain degree when the community passed a referendum in November 2019 to impose a property tax of up to 44 cents per $100 property value to operate Hamilton Community Schools that will continue until 2027 and was deemed necessary to ensure the schools’ doors stay open.
Hamilton has also built tennis courts on its school campus recently.
May said Holden is committed to the MARINES mentality and will help the boys basketball program continue to grow. The MARINES mentality embodies the core values of motivated, accountability, resilient, integrity, nurturing, enthusiasm and putting students first and perfectly aligns with Hamilton Community Schools’ vision of holistic development and excellence in sportsmanship.
“His unique blend of leadership, technical expertise, and commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for student-athletes makes him the ideal candidate to guide our varsity men’s basketball team toward even greater achievements,” May said in a press release.
“Hamilton Community Schools is confident that under Coach Holden’s guidance, our student-athletes will develop not only as basketball players, but also as responsible individuals who embody the values of teamwork, sportsmanship and perseverance.”
