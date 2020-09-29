GARRETT — West Noble scored twice in the final eight minutes of play to pull out a thrilling 2-1 win over host Garrett Tuesday.
With a home win over Westview Thursday, the Chargers can clinch the Northeast Corner Conference regular-season championship.
“This season, it’s been a recurring that we tend to not be a first-half team. We start off a little bit slow and we don’t have that sense of urgency that we need,” said West Noble coach Abel Zamarripa. “It allows the other teams to put us on the back foot a little bit and play these types of games.
“Today was a great outcome, but it could have went the other way,” he said. “Respect to Garrett. They played a heck of a game. They’re a program that’s very disciplined in the way that they play.
“Today was our day,” Zamarripa said.
A program-first NECC season title was within Garrett’s grasp.
“My heart’s just breaking for my boys,” Railroader coach Doug Klopfenstein said. “To lose the conference championship that way, they go up with a minute or so to go. I jokingly say we ought to play 38 minutes halves. We’d be undefeated.
“It’s tough, man. It’s tough,” the Garrett coach continued. “We did everything that we could have to win but we didn’t.
“The boys have just worked so hard all year to put themselves in a position that nobody’s ever done.”
All of the scoring came in the second half.
Garrett got on the board first when Kenan Kennedy’s corner kick bounced in off the West Noble goalie with 23 minutes, 15 seconds left in regulation.
West Noble’s Alexandro Liera was fouled in the box with 7:53 to play, and teammate Henry Torres put the penalty kick past Garrett netminder Brayden Kennedy for the equalizer.
With 1:22 to play, Torres scored the game-winning goal when he took an Eric Galarza pass from the top of the box to give his team a 2-1 lead.
Garrett wasn’t out of it, however. With 47.1 seconds remaining, West Noble committed a foul in the box. Kenan Kennedy lined up to take the penalty kick, but his shot went wide.
While the first half was scoreless, it didn’t lack for action.
In the opening minute of play, Kennedy made a lead pass to Chase Leech, whose shot just missed the far post.
In the next 15 minutes, West Noble dictated the pace of the game, gaining several shots and three corner kicks, but was unable to convert those chances.
With 15 minutes left in the half, Leech sent a pass into the box for Kennedy, but his shot went just wide of the goal. Moments later, Galarza’s free kick from beyond the box got through Garrett’s wall, but Brayden Kennedy was there to scoop it up.
A shanked goal kick by West Noble gave Kenan Kennedy a chance with four minutes left in the half. Chasing the ball down in the corner, Kennedy shot, but Charger goalie Juan Ibarra smothered his attempt. Immediately after that play, Torres had a chance in the slot, but Brayden Kennedy was there for Garrett.
With 45 seconds left, Zak Klopfenstein had a scoring chance, but his shot sailed over the crossbar. Before the half ended, Galarza did the same for West Noble.
Five minutes into the second half, Galarza’s shot pinballed through a mass of players before it reached the Garrett goalie.
Later, Torres had a breakaway and deked the Railroader netminder, but Garrett’s Jasen Bailey caught Torres and kicked the ball out of play.
Ten minutes into the half, Kenan Kennedy stripped the ball from a West Noble player and faked another out of position, but his shot hit the left post and stayed out.
Shortly after Garrett took the lead, Torres drilled a free kick from the top of the box, but Brayden Kennedy got a hand on it to deflect it over the cage to preserve the lead.
The Railroaders had two prime chances to stretch their lead, but hit a crossbar with one shot and sent another wide of the goal.
With 9:38 to play, Garrett’s Kail Baughman drew a yellow card on a foul, and Kenan Kennedy picked up a yellow on another foul 26 seconds later, but West Noble couldn’t take advantage.
The Railroaders return to action when they face Angola in the Class 2A West Noble Sectional.
