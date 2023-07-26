WATERLOO — DeKalb High School will begin selling tickets and season passes for the 2023-24 athletic year Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Tickets will be sold Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Big Red Super Tickets, DHS/DMS Super Family Tickets, Little Red Super Tickets, season tickets for football and boys basketball, and Baron Team Member Passes will be available.
• Big Red Super Tickets: This is an adult and student all-sports pass good for admission to all DeKalb High School athletic contests excluding tournaments. Included with the ticket is the option for reserved seats for varsity football and varsity boys basketball with an additional $10 charge per reserved seat. The Big Red Super Ticket costs $60 for adults and $35 for students. A family Big Red Ticket for immediate family members (parents and siblings only) is priced at $190.
• DeKalb High School/Middle School Family Super Passes: The pass is good for admission to all home high school and middle school events excluding tournaments for immediate family members (parents and siblings only). The super pass costs $240.
• Senior Big Red Tickets: Seniors ages 55 and older can purchase a Big Red Super Ticket for $50.
• Little Red Super Tickets: Little Red tickets are good for 10 admissions at a cost of $40 and are good for admission to any home DeKalb High School Event excluding tournaments. The ticket can be used for multiple admissions for the same event. It is punched with each use and is void after 10 admissions. The Little Red ticket is available throughout the school year.
• Varsity football season tickets: Three plans are available for the season which includes five home games. Adult reserved-seat season tickets are $30 each. Adult season tickets without reserved seats are $20. Student season tickets are $15. Preschool children are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Fans who have reserved seats for football are asked to purchase them prior to Aug. 7. After that time, the seats will open for sale.
• Boys basketball season tickets: Reserved-seat season tickets are $50 each for 12 home games. Season tickets with non-reserved seats cost $40. Fans who have reserved seats are asked to purchase them before Nov. 1. After that time, the seats will be offered to those already on a waiting list. Those who don’t plan to renew their seats should contact the athletic department as soon as possible.
• Baron Team Member Passes: Passes are equivalent to a student Big Red ticket and will be sold to all students for $10 each.
• Senior Gold Passes: Good for admission to all athletic and fine arts events at DeKalb Central Schools, these passes are free to those 60 and older. They may be picked up at the DeKalb Central office.
• Single-event admission: Admission for all DeKalb home events will be $6. Tickets can be purchased in advance using the Eventlink app, or can be purchased with cash or credit card at the gate.
For more information, contact the athletic department at 260-920-1012, extension 1601.
