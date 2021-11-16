GARRETT — Morgan Ostrowski has big plans as a senior at Garrett High School this winter.
She’s hoping to help the Lady Railroader basketball team fulfill its potential for a big year with lots of honors and success.
Officially, it’s now clear what comes next.
Ostrowski signed a letter of intent Monday to play volleyball at IUPUI in Indianapolis. The Jaguars play in NCAA Division I and the Horizon League.
She’ll play for coach Lindsey Froehlich, a collegiate standout at Alabama who has been head coach of the Jaguars the last two seasons.
The 6-foot-1 Ostrowski had plenty of volleyball success at Garrett. She’s been All-Northeast Corner Conference the past three years and KPC Media Group All-Area the last two.
In her sophomore and junior years, the Railroaders won 29 matches, setting and then tying the record for victories by any Garrett sports team in a single season.
She likely had options in both volleyball and basketball, but volleyball won out.
“I’ve played volleyball all my life. Club has always been a big part of my life,” she said.
She said she hasn’t yet chosen a field of study, but said she liked everything about IUPUI.
“The girls were really nice. Coach Froehlich is a great coach,” Ostrowski said.
“I felt like I really fit in. It’s a nice campus. It’s downtown but you don’t feel like you’re downtown. I wanted a place that felt like a family.”
Ostrowski did her signing with friends and teammates, and became emotional talking about her time at Garrett.
“We’re extremely proud of her,” Garrett coach Taylor Smith said. “Her hard work and competitive spirit definitely pays off. She’s been a huge asset in the last four years to Garrett volleyball. Her stats show that, but more how great of a teammate she was and that leadership aspect.”
Lloy Ball, her club coach with Team Pineapple, feels being a multi-sport athlete made Ostrowski a more attractive find. He feels she can make an impact at the net for IUPUI.
“Offensively, Morgan has always been very dominant, whether in high school or the club,” he said. “She’s quick off the ground, she has great lateral movement, she has a whip of an arm. You don’t know looking at her, because she’s so lean and strong, but she can hit the ball really hard.
“She gets up quick in transition. She’s a good blocker. She’s one of our athletes who’s going to translate to the next level pretty easily.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.