GARRETT — The others did their share and the star did her thing.
It’s the combination Garrett’s girls were shooting for, and they sampled it in 46-36 win over Concordia Thursday night.
Bayley Kelham, honored before the game for becoming the school’s all-time scoring leader, led the Railroaders (5-6) with 19 points, with her teammates pooling their efforts for the rest.
“When we were really good we said if we could get to 50, we would never lose a game, and it still rings true,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. “Bayley’s getting her 18-20 and those other kids have to chip in. We know it might be somebody different every night and it was a little bit of all of them tonight.
“Tough night for Bayley. She had a lot of emotions going on, but she bounced back and found the rhythm of the game and the shots started to fall.”
Kelham received a commemorative basketball from Brandi Dawson, the 2014 Garrett grad who she passed with 1,433 points after last week’s win at Churubusco.
Kelham was shadowed much of the night by lanky senior Annaka Nelson, her future Huntington teammate who scored 16 to lead the Cadets, three coming on a bomb from beyond midcourt at the first-quarter buzzer. The two had several fierce battles.
Garrett trailed by nine twice in the first half, the second time at 22-13 on a driving basket by Lauren Goodman. Kelham scored five straight for Garrett before Maddy Schenkel charged through the paint to score twice in a row and give the Big Train a 23-22 lead. The Cadets lead 26-25 at the half.
Then the Railroaders flipped the script from some of their earlier games. Their defense limited the Cadets to 10 second-half points, and they hit some huge shots to pull away. Emma LaPato drilled back-to-back threes to put Garrett up nine, and Aida Haynes came through with another, putting the Railroaders ahead 43-34 midway through the fourth.
LaPato finished with eight points, and Kelsey Bergman, charged with guarding Nelson, added seven.
“Brooklyn Jacobs was huge for us tonight,” Lapadot said. “She started at the beginning of the year. We changed her role a little and she’s found it. Emma LaPato hit some shots.
“We haven’t seen a lot of man-to-man, and it took us a while to get going with the offense.”
Lapadot hopes the Railroaders are closer to fulfilling his preseason outlook.
“We had all these games where they’re close at half, close going to the fourth, and we get blown out every game. We’ve been talking about taking a step forward. I told everyone that January would be when we’re good. We’re far from good, but we’re getting better every night, and that’s all I can ask.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.