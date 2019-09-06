NEW HAVEN — DeKalb wiped out an early 2-touchdown deficit and took control with a dominating rushing attack in a 29-14 Northeast 8 Conference football win over New Haven Friday night.
The win in their conference opener made the Barons 3-0 for the first time since 2002.
The Barons amassed 346 rushing yards. Landon Miller had 222 yards on 28 carries and scored three touchdowns. Tanner Jack added 98 rushing yards.
The Baron defense also came up huge, stopping the Bulldogs on fourth down inside the 5 in the final seconds of the first half, and making another fourth-down stop to keep the hosts off the board after they had recovered a fumble inside the DeKalb 20.
With the game tied 14 at half, DeKalb set the tone for the second half when Jase Griffith recovered an onside kick at the Bulldog 31. The Barons had the lead for good in just five plays, with Miller going across from the 4.
The Barons moved 53 yards in 10 plays and consumed nearly five minutes to get their other second-half touchdown, a 2-yard run by Miller.
Back-to-back sacks by Devan Smith and Griffith stopped the Bulldogs on their next series.
New Haven showed off its speed in the first half. A 41-yard keeper by quarterback Jakar Williams set up the first score for the Bulldogs. Williams hit Jamarr Hutchins on a 16-yard scoring play.
Trevor Reed’s 44-yard dash out of punt formation moved New Haven back into DeKalb territory. The Bulldogs scored on an 8-yard run by D’Andre Wright.
After coming up empty on a 10-play march in the first quarter, the Barons broke through on a 63-yard, 8-play drive. Quarterback Evan Eshbach scored on a 10-yard keeper.
After the defense provided field position, runs by Miller of 14 and 29 yards has DeKalb on the board again.
DeKalb scored a safety in the closing seconds when an errant shotgun snap bounced through the New Haven end zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.