Eastside had enough change in personnel and graduation losses to make its fans and area football followers wonder what its encore was going to be like after its best season in program history, a 13-1 performance in 2021 with an appearance in a Class 2A semi-state game.
But there were a few constants that kept the Blazer machine rolling. A very big one was senior linebacker-running back Dax Holman, the KPC Media Group 2022 Football Prep of the Year.
Holman’s value became very clear early in the season when he missed a game at West Noble on Sept. 2 due to injury. The Chargers took advantage of it in a great battle to win 28-27 in overtime. But the area Coach of the Year, West Noble’s Monte Mawhorter, did more than that to earn that honor.
The Chargers made a four-win improvement from the previous season and made themselves a team to watch over the next couple of years. They went 8-3 and won a sectional game over perennial power Mishawaka Marian that was in a rare rebuild.
Understanding who Mishawaka Marian is could put a team at a mental disadvantage. But some of the players Mawhorter had to rely on arguably may not have known any better. They were sophomores and freshmen. Sophomore Seth Pruitt was one of West Noble’s best players. Freshmen Xavier Yates and Lucas Conway were its starting cornerbacks.
It was a family affair for Mawhorter in building up the Chargers. Monte’s son Erik Mawhorter was the team’s defensive coordinator and helped establish an aggressive, physical tone on the defensive side of the ball.
Being tough and being physical was largely what the 6-foot, 230-pound Holman was all about. He was selected to the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Class 2A Senior All-State Team.
On defense, Holman made 57 tackles, including 41 solos and 10 for loss. He had an interception and returned it for a touchdown.
On offense, he rushed the ball 120 times for 959 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also caught six passes for 46 yards and another touchdown.
Here is the rest of the 51st annual KPC Media Group All-Area Football Team.
Carsen Jacobs, Sr., QB-DB, Eastside
Jacobs picked up where Laban Davis left off on offense for the Blazers under center, and also picked off four passes on defense. Jacobs ran for 1,320 yards and 17 touchdowns, and also completed 62% of his passes (55-89) for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.
Jacobs made the IFCA 2A Senior All-State team as a defensive back. He had 34 total tackles, including 25 solos.
Dane Sebert, Jr., OL-DL, Eastside
Sebert made the IFCA 2A Junior All-State Team as an offensive lineman. He also made 22 total tackles on defense, including eight for loss and three quarterback sacks.
Briar Munsey, Sr., RB-DB, Eastside
Munsey ran for 1,055 yards and eight touchdowns and caught nine passes for 128 yards on offense. He made 60 total tackles, including 41 solos, and three interceptions on defense.
Joey Eck, Jr., OL-DL, Eastside
Sebert wasn’t the only real good offensive lineman for the Blazers, according to former coach Todd Mason. “An absolute stud O-lineman,” Mason said of Eck.
On defense, Eck made 26 total tackles, including 10 for loss and six sacks.
Dackotia Reed, Sr., LB-WR, Eastside
Reed made 36 total tackles, including eight for loss and two sacks, and had an interception on defense. He had 189 yards receiving and four touchdowns on offense.
Brady Laub, Jr., DT, Eastside
Laud created chaos for the Northeast Corner Conference Small School Division champion Blazers. He had 36 total tackles, including 15 for loss and four sacks.
Seth Pruitt, So., RB, West Noble
Pruitt ran for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns at 6.9 yards per carry, and also caught three passes for 76 yards.
Noah Eash, So., OL, West Noble
Eash was considered to be the Chargers’ best offensive lineman this past season. He helped West Noble rush for 239.5 yards per game and only allowed three sacks.
Drew Yates, Jr., QB-DB, West Noble
Yates ran for 630 yards at 6.8 yards per carry and scored 11 touchdowns while completing 53% of his passes (60-113) for 796 yards and eight touchdowns with only five interceptions. He made 10 total tackles on defense.
Zach Beers, Sr., LB, West Noble
Beers made 89 total tackles, including 45 solos, 17.5 for loss and two sacks. He also had two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Nolan Parks, Jr., LB, West Noble
Parks made 86 tackles, including 51 assists, seven for loss and two sacks. He also recovered a fumble.
Mike LeCount, Sr., DT, West Noble
LeCount drew the attention of opposing blockers, which allowed Charger linebackers and secondary players to make plays. He also made 11 tackles, including eight assists, and recovered a fumble.
Andre Tagliaferri, Sr., RB-DB, Angola
Tagliaferri was a dynamic player on offense, defense and special teams for the NECC Big School Division champion Hornets. He made the IFCA 4A Senior All-State Team at defensive back.
Tagliaferri made 79 total tackles, including 50 solos, 6.5 for loss and two sacks. He also had two pass breakups, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
On offense, he ran for 619 yards and eight touchdowns and had 384 yards receiving and five TDs. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
Tyler Call, Sr., QB-DB, Angola
A healthier, improved Call was a big key to the Hornets’ turnaround from 2-8 in 2021 to 6-4 this past season.
Call ran for 980 yards and 14 touchdowns and completed 60-of-119 passes for 804 yards and nine TDs with only five interceptions. He also made 23 total tackles, including 20 solos, and broke up two passes.
Jack Archbold, Sr., OL-DL, Angola
Archbold was the Hornets’ best lineman, according to coach Andy Thomas.
Archbold led the team in pancake blocks and knockdowns. On defense, he had 52 total tackles, including 34 solos, 6.5 for loss and four sacks. He had three quarterback hurries, a pass breakup, and recorded a safety.
Riley Buroff, Sr., QB-DB-Specialist, Churubusco
Buroff made the coaches’ 2A Senior All-State team as a defensive back. He had three pass breakups, two interceptions and 34 tackles, including 28 solos and three for loss. He also averaged 40.6 yards per punt in 19 attempts, returned a kickoff for a touchdown and returned a punt for a TD.
On offense, Buroff completed 56% of his passes (61-109) for 977 yards and 13 touchdowns with no interceptions. He also ran for 661 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Wyatt Marks, Sr., RB, Churubusco
Marks ran the ball 211 times for 1,282 yards and 11 touchdowns.
On defense, Marks had 38 total tackles, including 21 assists, 6.5 for loss and three sacks. He also had two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Cullen Blake, Sr., LB, Churubusco
Blake had 105 total tackles, including 59 assists, 12 for loss and three sacks. He also had two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
On offense, Blake also ran for 233 yards and a touchdown and caught six passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns.
Kameron Rinker, Sr., DB-RB, Churubusco
Rinker made 79 total tackles, including 45 solos, broke up three passes, forced two fumbles and had an interception.
On offense, Rinker ran for 392 yards at 9.3 yards per carry and had 23 receptions for 379 yards. He had five offensive touchdowns.
Tegan Irk, Sr., QB, DeKalb
Irk was one of the most exciting players in northeast Indiana and did everything he could to keep the Barons in games. He completed 200-of-376 passes for 2,386 yards and 24 touchdowns with only seven interceptions, ran for 318 yards and four TDs, and averaged 32.6 yards per punt in 37 attempts. Seven of those punts landed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.
Derek Overbay, Sr., TE, DeKalb
Overbay was one of the premier pass-catching tight ends in the state. He had 61 receptions for 632 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Donnie Wiley, Sr., WR, DeKalb
Wiley only played five games due to injury, but still was good enough to earn First Team All-Northeast 8 Conference honors. He had 33 receptions for 471 yards and three touchdowns.
Dylan Krehl, So., RB-LB, East Noble
Krehl made 79 total tackles, including 62 solos and nine for loss. He also had an interception, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. On offense, he had 92 carries for 603 yards and six touchdowns while catching 18 passes for 228 yards and two TDs.
Tyson Reinbold, Jr., RB, East Noble
Reinbold led the Knights in rushing with 798 yards at 5.4 yards per carry, and scored seven touchdowns. However, he was a First Team All-NE8 selection on special teams.
Zack Leighty, Jr., OT-DT, East Noble
Leighty made the IFCA Class 4A Junior All-State team in his third season as a starter for the Knights.
Easton Brown, Sr., DL, East Noble
Brown was effective along the defensive front in his third years as a starter. He had 13 total tackles, including eight solos and two for loss. He was an All-NE8 First Team selection at defensive tackle.
Logan Hatton, So., LB-RB, East Noble
Hatton was a solid two-way starter for the Knights. He had 98 tackles, including 60 solos, eight pass breakups, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
Robert Koskie, Sr., RB, Garrett
Koskie was a workhorse for the Railroaders. He had 223 carries for 1,346 yards and 17 touchdowns. He had a 300-yard rushing game in Garrett’s first-round Class 3A sectional home victory over Bellmont.
Kyle Smith, Sr., LB, Garrett
This Railroader co-captain led the team in total tackles with 107, including 67 solos and three for loss, and had one interception. He also caught 10 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
Owen Troyer, Sr., WR, Lakeland
Troyer was arguably the area’s top deep receiving threat. He had 29 receptions for 673 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also had 16 total tackles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery on defense.
Khamron Malaivanh, Sr., RB, Lakeland
Malaivanh is a smaller, faster back who can run between the tackles. He had 190 carries for 1,046 yards and 10 touchdowns, and had nine receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown. He ran for 1,968 yards in his Laker career.
Lincoln Booth, Sr., DL-OL, Prairie Heights
Booth was a key veteran player on both lines for the Panthers. On defense, he had 76 total tackles, including 57 solos, 15 for loss and 5.5 sacks. He also forced two fumbles.
Jaden Daniels, Sr., WR-DB, Prairie Heights
Daniels had 71 receptions in his two seasons in Brushy Prairie. That made him the Panthers’ career leader in receptions.
This fall, Daniels had 40 catches for 580 yards and had 64 carries for 306 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 33 total tackles, eight pass breakups and three interceptions on defense.
Honorably mentioned to the All-Area football team were Eastside’s Binyam Biddle, Gunnar Czaja and Kolt Gerke; East Noble’s Alex Brennan, Michael Mosley and Nate Terry; Angola’s Lane King and Ethan Miller, DeKalb’s Logan Montoya, Caden Pettis and Carter Neumann; Lakeland’s Carson Mickem and Brayden Holbrook, Garrett’s Jack O’Connor and Central Noble’s Drew Pliett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.