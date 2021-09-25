Prep Volleyball Heights sweeps Fremont
FREMONT — Prairie Heights defeated Fremont 25-23, 25-15, 25-18 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday night.
Trevyn Terry, Shyanne Duncan and Chloe Riehl had seven kills apiece for the Panthers (17-3, 6-1 NECC). Riehl added nine digs while Duncan also had six blocks.
Hunter Kleeberg had 21 assists and Caylee Bachelor chipped in four aces for Prairie Heights.
Barons prevail at Norwell
OSSIAN — DeKalb dropped the first game but stormed back to win the next three and take a Northeast 8 Conference victory at Norwell Thursday. Scores were 22-25, 25-23, 25-19, 26-24.
Hope Moring had 18 kills, 16 assists, an ace and eight digs for the Barons (11-8 overall, 2-1 NE8). Brenna Spangler had six kills, two aces and four blocks.
Aiva Ring had 18 digs and five assists. Paige Snider had 12 kills, two aces and 18 digs. Lillie Cserep had 17 assists and four digs.
Paige Langschwager had two kills and seven digs. Sophia Jackson had three kills and an ace.
Prep Girls Soccer Lakers fall to NorthWood
LAGRANGE — Lakeland lost to NorthWood 4-1 on Thursday night. Alivia Rasler scored for the Lakers.
M.S. Cross Country DMS teams run at West Noble
LIGONIER — The DeKalb Middle School teams ran in the West Noble Invitational last Saturday.
The Baron boys were eighth. The top five finishers were Corbin Smith (11:15), Brady Vince (11:42), Nolan Sonnenberg (11:58), Alex Stahl (12:08) and Caden Rice (12:21).
The JV boys were seventh. Leaders for the Barons were Jayden Harris (12:53), Cody Bernard (12:59), Sam Lehman (13:14), Jet Ruse (13:53) and Carter Deller (14:00).
DeKalb’s girls placed 12th. Their leaders were Sarah Maple (11:08), Reese Schmidt (12:00), Baylee Tysen (13:31), Claire Woodcox (13:50) and Sydney Helbert (14:23).
The Baron junior varsity was 15th. Top finishers were Annie Schweitzer (15:34), Laken Mosier (15:51), Payton Patino (17:06), Claire Haber (19:30) and Raegan Diehl (19:37).
Middle School Volleyball DeKalb eighth-graders fall
WATERLOO — Indian Springs defeated DeKalb 25-13, 25-15 in eighth-grade play Thursday.
Lilli Van Gessel had three points with two aces for the Barons. Belle Wimer had two points with an ace and a block. Korah Benson had two points and an ace. Hailey Hughes, Vanessa Chorpenning, Kassity Garten and Kylie McCann all had kills
DeKalb fell to East Noble 25-17, 25-23 Tuesday. Autumn Klinker had seven points with five aces. Wimer had three points, three aces and two kills. Benson had three points and an ace.
Van Gessel had two points with an ace and two kills. Macie Hall had a point and an ace.
DeKalb was a 25-13, 25-22 winner over Garrett Monday. Van Gessel had 10 points, seven aces and three kills. Wimer had six points, five aces and three kills.
Klinker had five points, an ace and three kills. Benson and Chorpenning both had four points, with Benson picking up four aces. McCann had three aces and a kill. Garten and Maliha Bowling each had an ace, with Garten also getting two kills.
DeKalb seventh grade wins
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s seventh-grade squad ran its win streak to six by defeating Indian Springs 25-24, 25-16 Thursday.
Top servers were Ella Nixon with 13 and Grace Pfister with nine. Passing leaders were Aubrey Stuller with 13, and Jazmynn Stokes and DeAnna Waldon both had seven. Lilly Jackson had 11 attacks, Taya Stahly had 10 and Stuller and Khloe Gillian both had six.
The Barons topped East Noble 25-13, 25-22 Tuesday. Serving leaders were Jackson with 12, Nixon with eight, Nicole Rogers with seven and Pfister with six. Waldon. Stokes, Elle Armstrong, Stuller and Gillian were the top passers. Stahly had five attacks and Stuller had three.
DeKalb defeated Garrett Monday 25-3, 25-12. Nixon served 18 straight points in the opening game. Jackson had 17 serves in the second game. Stahly had three kills and Pfister had two.
DMS sixth-graders win
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s sixth-grade team topped Garrett Thursday.
The Baron A-team won 25-12, 25-13. Kyla Kjendalen had 10 kills and Mollee Sonnenberg had six aces. Evie Weber had six aces and seven assists. Avalynn Schache had six kills, and Ellington Sparkman had five assists and two kills.
DeKalb won the B-team match 25-21, 25-19. Addy Brand had five aces, and Sydney Dunn had four aces and six assists. Claire McBride had an ace and two points.
DeKalb’s A-team lost in two games to Angola Tuesday. Brand was a top passer for the team Allie Freudenberger had some key serves.
The B-team won in two games over Angola. Delilah Warner led the team with some good hustle.
