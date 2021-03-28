Toughness was a big attribute for the Angola gymnastics team, overcoming injuries throughout the roster to still be one of the top several teams in the state like it has been ranked somewhat regularly over the course of the season.
That toughness applies to the Hornets’ best gymnast, Ashtyn Evans.
The grind of gymnastics took some toll on her, breaking her body down over the last couple of years to some extent. She has even dealt with a potentially difficult moment along the way.
But Evans’ drive and determination shone brightly in the second half of the season after a pause of a little over a week on her way to winning a share of a state championship on her favorite apparatus, the uneven bars.
That made Evans the 2021 KPC Media Group Gymnastics Prep of the Year.
A year after falling head first and suffering a spinal injury as she practiced a bars routine at Ball State University’s Worthen Arena the day before the 2020 Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals, Evans held nothing back in the same area of the building and stuck her landing to score a 9.725 on the bars during the 2021 IHSAA State Finals on March 13.
That tied Chesterton senior Mia Pak for first in that event and gave Angola its second state champion in program history and its first since Alex Nickel in 2014. Nickel won her third event title in three years by placing first on the balance beam. She also won on beam and bars in 2012.
Evans tied Nickel’s school record bars score of 9.75 at the Chesterton Invitational on Jan. 30. Nickel scored 9.75 to win a state title in the 2012 State Finals.
Evans was a First Team All-State selection by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association. She led the Hornets to an undefeated dual meet regular season, the Wawasee Sectional championship, a third-place finish at the Huntington North Regional and a seventh-place team finish at state.
Evans was individually the sectional champion all-around with a season-high score of 37.5 and on bars (9.6) and beam (9.3). She shared the sectional title on vault with teammate Audrey Wilkinson at 9.45.
Evans was second on bars (9.5), fourth all-around (36.425) and tied for fifth on the beam (9.175) at regional. She was solely 13th all-around (36.725), tied for 13th on vault (9.425) and alone in 16th in the floor exercise (9.15) at state.
Evans started the season as the all-around champion in the Elkhart Holiday Invitational on Jan. 2. She won the floor exercise title at the Chesterton Invitational with 9.65.
Evans missed two dual meets and the Angola Invitational early, then into the middle of February because of a stress fracture in her right leg. Before that, she only competed on bars in the Lakeland Invitational on Feb. 6.
That time off proved to be beneficial as she was all-around medalist with 36.65 in her first meet back on Feb. 17, a home dual meet with rival DeKalb. She was also first on vault (9.6), bars (9.375) and floor (9.375) in helping the Hornets beat the Barons with a program record team score of 109.875.
Here is the rest of the 19th annual KPC Media Group All-Area Gymnastics Team.
ANGOLA
Emma Schoenherr, Sr.
Schoenherr returned to all-around status and that kept the Hornets at a very high level.
Schoenherr really excelled in the floor exercise, where the Academic All-State honorable mention was a sectional co-champion with 9.175, placed 12th at state with 9.225 and was first in the Lakeland Invitational on Feb. 6.
All-around, Schoenherr was third in the sectional with 35.75, won the Angola Invitational on Feb. 13 with 35.7 and had a season-high score of 36.525 in the dual meet with DeKalb.
Audrey Wilkinson, So.
Along with sharing the sectional vault title with Evans, Wilkinson would have qualified for state on her own in the vault by placing fourth in the regional with 9.325.
Wilkinson’s season-high all-around was 36.275 at the Lakeland Invitational. She was fifth all-around in the sectional with 34.9.
Haley Hilyard, Sr.
Hilyard was a very important role player for the Hornets, only competing on bars and beam because of knee injuries. However, the Academic All-State selection performed on vault for the first time in two years in a home dual meet with Lakeland on Feb. 11.
Hilyard was sectional runner-up on the beam with 9.2, and was seventh on bars at Wawasee with 8.25. She led the Hornets on the beam at state with 8.475.
DEKALB
Sarah Boyd, Sr.
Boyd ended her prep gymnastics career competing all-around in the state finals. She tied for 14th on the bars with 9.2, tied for 15th on vault with 9.4 and was 20th all-around with 35.6.
To get to state, Boyd placed fifth all-around at the regional with 36.225. The big highlights from Huntington North were fourths on beam (9.225) and bars (8.95).
Boyd was sectional runner-up all-around (35.95) and on the uneven bars (9.275).
Lauren Blythe, Jr.
Blythe only qualified for state on the beam and was the last girl to do a routine in the entire state finals meet. It scored 9.275 and was good enough for an 11th-place finish.
Also on the beam, Blythe tied for second at the regional with 9.275 and was fourth at sectional with 8.85. She was also fourth on the floor (8.95) and 13th all-around (32.85) at the Wawasee Sectional.
Allison Burton, Sr.
Burton was eighth all-around at sectional with 34.1, led by tying for seventh on vault with 8.9. She also placed ninth on both beam (8.6) and bars (8.2) at Wawasee.
Burton was 14th all-around at the regional with 33.275.
EAST NOBLE
Miah Hudson, Sr.
Hudson qualified for state on the vault and qualified for regional all-around after placing fourth at sectional with 35.125. She tied for 30th place on vault at state with 9.075 after tying for sixth in that event at regional with 9.25.
Hudson’s solid all-around effort at sectional was led by fifth-place finishes on vault (9.075) and bars (8.55).
Audrey Beiswanger, Fr.
Beiswanger shared the Wawasee Sectional title on the floor exercise with Angola’s Schoenherr as they both scored 9.175. Then Beiswanger was tied for 12th on the floor at regional with 8.95.
Also at the Wawasee Sectional, Beiswanger was 11th all-around (33.175) and 11th on the beam (8.525).
EASTSIDE
Brielle Carter, So.
The Blazers’ lone gymnast qualified for state for the first time and finished 19th in the floor exercise in Muncie with 9.1.
Carter was a regional qualifier all-around after placing sixth in the sectional with 34.7. She qualified for state on the floor by tying for sixth at the regional with 9.1. She was fifth on both the floor (8.9) and beam (8.825) at the sectional.
The all-area honorable mentions are Lakeland senior Emily Byler and East Noble sophomore Ally Blackburn.
