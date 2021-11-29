Prep Boys Basketball Chargers defeat Bruins
LIGONIER — West Noble improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 50-31 victory over Bethany Christian Saturday night.
Austin Cripe had 29 points to lead the Chargers. Julio Macias added 10 points. West Noble also had five points from Ayden Zavala, four from Nevin Phares and two points from Adam Nelson.
Buck Willems had 18 points for the Bruins.
West Noble won the junior varsity game 52-20.
Prep Wrestling 3 East Noble girls place in invite
NEW PALESTINE — Three East Noble girls placed in the top four of their respective weight classes Saturday at the New Palestine Invitational.
The Knights tied for 16th place with the host school with 38 points. Thirty-five schools were in the field.
Columbia City won the meet with 148 points. Jay County was second with 114, followed by Northview (78), Lebanon (70) and Indianapolis Brebeuf Jesuit (57) to round out the top five.
Kyleigh Honaker was second for EN at 106 pounds. Aaliegha Hudson finished third at 138, and Michie Richards placed fourth at 132.
Honaker was 2-2 on the day with two pins. One of her losses was in a 6-5 decision.
Hudson pinned Greenfield Central’s Abi Elliot in 2 minutes, 18 seconds in the third-place match.
College Basketball Bowman’s last-second layup gives Trine a win
ANGOLA — Nick Bowman’s layup with six tenths of a second left gave Trine University’s men’s basketball team a 72-70 victory over Baldwin Wallace, Ohio, Sunday afternoon at the MTI Center.
The Thunder (5-1) led 68-62 with three minutes left. But the Yellow Jackets (4-1) fought back and tied it at 70 on Jake Snyder’s three-pointer with eight seconds left.
Bowman had 23 points to lead Trine. Mitchell Geller had 13 points and six rebounds, and East Noble graduate Hayden Jones had 12 points off the bench.
Anthony Mazzeo had five three-pointers in his 24 points for Baldwin Wallace. The Yellow Jackets had 12 triples as a team.
For his efforts in the Thunder’s lone game last week on Sunday, Bowman was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week.
College Hockey Trine loses Codfish consolation game
BOSTON — Trine’s women’s hockey team lost to Stevenson, Maryland, 3-2 in the consolation game of UMass Boston’s Codfish Bowl Tournament Sunday afternoon.
The Thunder (1-9) led 2-0 after one period on goals from Kirsten Vandenheuvel and Brandi Wilson. The Mustangs scored all their goals in the second period and hung on to win despite being outshot 31-17.
Payton Hans, Lea Connor and Madison Toor had an assist apiece for Trine. Ryleigh Furlong made 14 saves in goal.
