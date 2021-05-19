LEO-CEDARVILLE — Leo put the finishing touches on the Northeast 8 Conference baseball title race Tuesday.
Leadoff batter Damien Gudakunst belted a long home run to left-center to cap a 10-0 win over DeKalb that completed a perfect run through the NE8 and gave the Lions the championship. The blast came in the bottom of the fifth, ending the game early via the 10-run rule.
The Lions (23-2 overall, 7-0 NE8) took the title outright. DeKalb (15-9, 4-2) could have earned a share of the championship by beating Leo and then East Noble Thursday.
“We knew we would have to play our best game against a quality opponent,” DeKalb coach Tim Murdock said. “Coach (Gary) Rogers does a great job with these guys.
“We played very uncharacteristic, not like ourselves, and they’ve got a very good pitcher. We just couldn’t do anything with him.”
That was stocky senior right-hander Coley Stevens, who just missed perfection himself. He retired the first 11 Barons before Steele Jackson singled through the left side of the infield with two outs in the fourth. Stevens settled for a one-hit shutout with seven strikeouts.
DeKalb starter Aric Ehmke had struck out Gudakunst three times before the game-ending blast. The trouble came at the other end of the order, where No. 9 hitter Braden Hicks drove in five runs with a triple, a home run and a run-scoring groundout.
Ehmke struck out six and walked four. The Lions collected 10 hits.
Hicks pulled one into the right-field corner for a triple with two outs in the second, chasing Gannon Brown home from first with the game’s first run.
The wheels came off in the second for the Barons. Cohden Brubaker’s slow roller stopped between the mound and the plate, and an errant throw at first allowed him to get to second. He was bunted to third by Quinten Peters and scored on a wild pitch.
Alex Hoeppner’s single drove home courtesy runner Donavin Massing with another run. Hits by Michael O’Brien and Tyler Papenbrock filled the bases. After Brown’s grounder drove in a run, Hicks blasted a three-run homer to right-center for a 7-0 lead.
“The inning where we started off with the error, and then things got out of control from that point on,” Murdock said. “That’s happened to us a couple of times this year, where we can’t refocus and stop something before it gets out of control. From that point forward it was going to be a long battle uphill.”
The Lions scored their last three runs in the fifth, with Gudakunst’s bomb bringing the early end.
