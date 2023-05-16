DeKalb senior Ethan Jordan, seated second from left, has committed to play baseball at Morton College in Cicero, Ill. Seated with Ethan, from left, are his mother Carrie Mason, his father Brian Jordan and his stepmother Erika Jordan. Back, from left, DeKalb assistant coaches Brandon Park and Randy Bice, DeKalb head coach Collin Bice, Ethan’s stepsister Ryann Mason, Ethan’s sister Tiegan Jordan, Ethan’s brother Logan Jordan, and DeKalb assistant coches Sam Rykard and Logan Stahly.