WATERLOO — Ethan Jordan figures to get his chance on the college baseball diamond right away next season.
The DeKalb senior third baseman has committed to Morton College, a two-year school in Cicero, Illinois. The Panthers compete in the Skyway Conference and Region IV of the NJCAA.
Jordan said he’ll study accounting.
“It feels good to make it official,” Jordan said. “It’s a lot of stress off my shoulders.
“The coaches really inspired me to go there. They believe in me and I believe in them to get me to where I need to be. I talked to a couple of guys on the team. I connected well with them and connected well with the coaches.”
Jordan was a first-team KPC Media Group All-Area and All-Northeast 8 Conference pick a year ago.
This season, he’s battling .265 with two home runs and nine RBIs for the Barons. He also has a team-best 16 walks and a .425 on-base percentage.
He has also pitched 7 1/3 shutout innings with six strikeouts for the Barons, earning one win and one save.
He said he’ll continue play third and pitch at Morton for coach Chris Wido, a former player and assistant coach there who is currently in his second season as head coach.
Coach Collin Bice is happy to see another member of his strong senior class advance to the next level.
“It’s super exciting to see him have the opportunity to compete at the next level,” Bice said. “He’s one of our middle-of-the-lineup guys with the power and the contact to slide in their at the juco level. He’ll have the opportunity to contribute right away.”
