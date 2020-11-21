Cross Country
Steury runs PR, places 17th in national meet
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Angola High School junior Izaiah Steury set a new personal record for 5 kilometers in the first RunningLane National Cross Country Championships Saturday morning at John Hunt Park. But he finished 17th in a loaded field.
Steury finished in 14 minutes, 47.86 seconds, which was a little over three seconds less than his previous PR of 14:51.1 set on Indiana Wesleyan University’s course during the Marion Invitational on Sept. 5.
Thirty-two boys broke 15 minutes in the race. The winner was Parker Wolfe in 14:26, which beat the previous course record by 10 seconds. Wolfe, 17, is a senior at Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colorado, which is outside of Denver.
The winner of the girls’ race became the first American high school girl to break 16 minutes in the 5K. Jenna Hutchins, a 16-year-old prep junior from Johnson City, Tennessee, finished in 15:58 to set a new national cross country record for girls by eight seconds.
Prep Swimming Angola girls 4-0 in opening meet
GOSHEN — Angola’s girls swim team won all four of its duals Saturday in the Goshen DecaDuals. The Hornets defeated DeKalb (96-70), Rochester (108-59), NorthWood (125-43) and the host Redhawks (97-83).
Maddie Toigo won the 100-yard backstroke and was second in the 100 free style for Angola. Frances Krebs won the 100 butterfly and was third in the 200 individual medley.
Angola’s Yuwadee Sungkakham was second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 50 freestyle. Audreyana Antos was second in the 100 backstroke. Ashleigh Steffel was third in the 100 freestyle, and McKenna Powers placed fourth in the 200 freestyle.
Prep Wrestling Westview starts season
SOUTH BEND — Westview opened its season at the South Bend Clay Super Dual Tuesday. The Warriors lost to Clay 30-18 and to South Bend Adams.
The host Colonials won the meet, defeating Westview, Adam, South Bend Washington and South Bend St. Joseph.
College Hockey Trine women win in overtime Saturday
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s hockey team finished the 2020 portion of its season with a 2-1 overtime victory over Concordia, Wisconsin, Saturday evening at Thunder Ice Arena.
Only two shots were taken in overtime. Thunder freshman goaltender Abbie Bost made a save on the Falcon shot, and Trine transitioned to offense and Eryn Isaacson scored 1 minute, 29 seconds into the extra session to end it. Bost and Emily Moore assisted on the goal.
Sophomore Grace Canty scored for Trine (1-3) late in the second period on assists from Moore and Jade Pandres. Bost made 29 saves in goal.
Ally Hull scored for Concordia early in the third period.
M.S. Basketball CN boys 7th 1-1 in home invite
ALBION — Central Noble’s seventh grade boys basketball team was 1-1 in its own invitational Tuesday, losing to Indian Springs’ Gold team 33-20, then beating Bethany Christian 47-13.
Against Bethany, Simeon Gard had 16 points, 12 rebounds and two steals to lead the Cougars (2-1). Nick Freeman had 14 points, six steals and five rebounds. Trey Shisler added 10 points, five steals, four assists and three rebounds.
Against Indian Springs Gold, Freeman had 10 points, four rebounds and three steals for CN. Hunter Halsey had four points, three boards and a blocked shot. Shisler and Gard each grabbed five rebounds.
In Tuesday in Albion, Central Noble opened its season with a 32-12 victory over Garrett.
Freeman led the Cougars with 15 points, five steals, four rebounds and three assists. Shisler had nine points, three rebounds and two steals. Gard had six points and 11 rebounds. Keegan Knight scored two points.
